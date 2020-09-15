Carr pitches complete game shutout in Warriors' 5-0 win

SMITHVILLE — Smithville softball picks up a 5-0 win over Platte County on the road Monday, Sept. 14 on the back of a commanding performance on the mound from Makaela Carr.
The senior pitcher threw a complete game shutout to earn the victory, striking out 14 with zero walks as she allowed just two hits and zero runs over seven innings.
Smithville scored two runs in each of the third and fourth innings before adding one more in the top of the seventh.
With two outs in the second inning, an error by the Platte County third baseman sent senior right fielder Caroline Justice home for the first score. Sophomore infielder Katie Robinette followed up with a single on a hard ground ball to center field that sent sophomore outfielder Lily Wornson home for a 2-0 lead.
Senior infielder Addi Callahan scored in the third off a Carr line drive to left field for a double. Junior center fielder Jilli Guiot stepped in to run the bases for Carr, ultimately scoring to give the Warriors a commanding 4-0 lead after four innings.
The Warriors offense racked up eight hits including multiple from Carr, Robinette, and junior infielder Elizabeth Palmer. The team committed zero errors in the field with senior infielder Veronica McNeece having a team-high 15 chances.
Smithville will face Ruskin 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at home before travelling to Winnetonka for a 4 p.m. game on Thursday, Sept. 17.
