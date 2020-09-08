SMITHVILLE — Senior Makaela Carr pitched a shutout as Smithville softball Smithville softball defeated Pleasant Hill 4-0 as senior Thursday, Sept. 3 at Smithville High School.
Carr earned the win as she allowed zero runs on one hit, striking out eight and walking one during her seven innings pitched. She also hit a single in the fifth to send senior Adi Callahan home.
The Warriors offense did most of its work in the sixth inning, sending in three runs. Senior Caroline Justice and senior Aidan Robinson were both walked before sophomore Katie Robinette bunted for a single to load the bases. Senior Veronica McNeece ended up striking out but a wild pitch during her time in the batter's box sent Justice home before a catcher error did the same for Robinson. Robinson ultimately scored on a passed ball.
Junior Elizabeth Palmer went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Smithville (4-2) in hits. The Warriors didn’t commit a single error in the field, including McNeece who had a team-high nine chances in the field.
