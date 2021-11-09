The Suburban Conference announced Tuesday, Nov. 2, there will have new alignments starting in 2022 that last until 2024.
The conference realigns every two years based on student enrollment and will see the Suburban Conference add a division for the first time since 2008. The added division will be called the Suburban Silver.
changes to the Suburban Conference will have Excelsior Springs in the Suburban Blue division, which includes Smithville and Kearney. Excelsior Springs comes back to the Suburban Conference after being in the Missouri River Conference for the past 15 years.
The following is the breakdown for the various divisions and related high schools in the new Suburban Conference.
Suburban Gold
Blue Springs;
Blue Springs South;
Lee’s Summit West;
Liberty North; and
Raymore-Peculiar
Suburban Silver
Lee’s Summit;
Lee’s Summit North;
Liberty;
Park Hill;
Park Hill South; and
Staley
Suburban Red
Fort Osage;
North Kansas City;
Oak Park;
St. Joseph Central; and
Truman
Suburban White
Belton;
Grain Valley;
Platte County;
Raytown; and
William Chrisman
Suburban Blue
Excelsior Springs;
Grandview;
Kearney;
Raytown South;
Ruskin;
Smithville; and
Winnetonka
More on what these changes mean for local teams in Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville will be published in a future edition of the Courier-Tribune.
