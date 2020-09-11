CLAY COUNTY — Liberty, Liberty North, Kearney and Smithville high schools are following the guidelines outlined by the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference related to spectators at high school sporting events.
Since the typical fall season was given a green light at the end of August, conference contests will be limited to two spectators per participant for both home and away teams, which includes coaches, as well as marching band, and the dance and cheer teams. Passes and identification badges will not be accepted.
Districts are following the Clay County Public Health Center's guidance on occupancy as outlined in the Clay County Recovery Plan.
Nonconference away games and tournament events will follow the procedures outlined by the host school. Schools ask that you follow their athletics' Twitter accounts for updated information for those events.
Facial coverings must be worn in all indoor and outdoor venues at all times except when eating or drinking. The schools recommend spectators bring their own lawn chairs for seating at outdoor events.
Facilities with streaming capabilities will provide those services whenever possible. The National Federation of State High School Associations are streaming many high school events at nfhsnetwork.com.
