SMITHVILLE — The Warriors defeated Winnetonka 46-33 on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Smithville dictated the duel in the early portions while the Griffins were able to get some points on the board as the night wrapped up.
Smithville started the duel on the right foot with Mason Crim (285) leading the charge. The senior used all three periods to tire out his opponent which ultimately led to Crim pinning him in the final minute.
“I did my usual thing, tire him out. Those heavyweights, the extra weight slows them down,” Crim said, smiling. “Once they get in that third period, they don’t want to go much longer when you are laying on top of them so they just flip over for you.”
Crim was able to pin his man and give Smithville the early 6-0 advantage that led to a huge run of wins for the Warriors. Smithville win seven of their next eight matches that included wins via fall by Dawson Ballard (120), Kolby McClain (132), Alex Hutchcraft (145) and Nate Lawhon (152). Ethan Muir (138) was able to win in that stretch, too. Muir won via 14-2 major decision.
According to Crim, it was Lawhon’s pin in the 152 division that got him and his team pumped for their teammate. Lawhon was quick at the start of the match as he pinned his opponent in the first period.
“Nate Lawhon came out there and put it out on his guy,” Crim said. “There was a lot of excitement for all of the other matches ahead of him and everybody got jumpy.”
Then came the Smithville pin chain which was donned on many wrestlers throughout the night. The chain possesses a huge letter “S” that is full of color and shine which the Smithville wrestlers want to put on each time they hit the mat, Crim shared.
“It’s special, it’s not like your normal chain,” Crim said. “It’s heavier so you have to hold your head up and boast your chest so everybody knows.”
The Griffins would go on to win the final three matches of the evening as they clawed their way back on the scoreboard, but Smithville did enough in the opening matches to secure the win.
Smithville will try to build off of their win as they face Grandview at home for their next duel on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
“I think we are in a really great situation,” Crim said. “Everybody wants to work hard and make each other better.”
