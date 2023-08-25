KEARNEY — Only a few teams in the state were able to end last year with a win. Tears of joy flowed down the faces of many after Kearney won their first state championship since 2005. But, last year was last year and this year, the goal is the exact same, win as many games as possible while continuing the team’s strong culture.

Defending state champs ready for new year

Kearney’s Ryleigh Van Emmerik returns for another season with the Bulldogs after winning the state championship last season.

Head coach Katelyn Birchfield explained that the summer was filled with competitive games for her roster. Many of the Bulldogs play on a club team which has allowed them to grow their softball skills.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at LKeating@cherryroad.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.