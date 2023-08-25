Defending state champs ready for new year

KEARNEY — Only a few teams in the state were able to end last year with a win. Tears of joy flowed down the faces of many after Kearney won their first state championship since 2005. But, last year was last year and this year, the goal is the exact same, win as many games as possible while continuing the team’s strong culture.
Head coach Katelyn Birchfield explained that the summer was filled with competitive games for her roster. Many of the Bulldogs play on a club team which has allowed them to grow their softball skills.
“We have been able to see them for a little bit over the summer with open fields,” Birchfield said. “The last couple weeks of practice have been really fun. There has been a lot of talking, energy and funny personalities coming out, which is great. I am really excited for this season because we get a lot of our returners back.”
Chemistry is a characteristic that Birchfield emphasized continuously and it makes sense.
The Bulldogs return many players from last year’s state title team. They graduated five seniors last year and return all of their starting pitching including Alyssa Quick and Katie Landewee, who both pitches in the final four.
Sela Lowrance, Savannah McDowell, Makalah Marler and Bri Reynolds make up the senior class for Kearney. Reynolds scored a key run for the Bulldogs in the state quarterfinal win last year. She shared that momentum has definitely carried over from last year’s run to this year.
“I think everyone is fighting for their spots right now. They know that there is a bar that is set very high which we left it off at,” Reynolds said. “The memories that I am going to make this year. I love all of the girls and they are just so much fun to be around.”
The memories that Reynolds is excited to make includes winning and the countless bus rides. But, don’t let these kind, fun-loving athletes surprise you, they are hungry to prove that last year was not a fluke.
Returning players like Ryleigh Van Ermmerik, Jocelyn Lincoln, Ella Herndon and Brooke Paalhar, just to name a few, have the potential to be great once again according to Birchfield.
“I think the momentum is still there and it is a new season and they are going to have to come out and play just as well as last year,” Birchfield said. “That season was great, but that was in the past. We just have to keep it moving forward and try to have a great season.”
The Bulldogs will compete in an opening weekend tournament at Adair Park in Independence starting Friday, Aug. 25.
