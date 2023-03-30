KEARNEY — The returning state champions begin a new campaign this week. The Bulldogs will be competing in their first meet as they head to Staley Friday, March 31. Kearney returns a bunch of talent as they hope to have another successful season.
Boys
Luke Noland, senior, returns for his final season. He won the individual state championship in the 110-meter hurdles and owns the school record for that event.
Noland’s performances have also been important in the 200-meter dash and long jump.
Seniors Zach Grace and Zach Proctor will also be back for their final seasons. Grace was all-state in the discus throw and Proctor was all-state in the high jump.
Theo Grace, sophomore, will also key for the Bulldogs as one of the best javelin throwers in the state. He had an incredible AAU season that saw him beat his top throw by over 8 feet.
“Our strength is our team mentality. We are going into this season with a target on our back, which is a good thing,” Kearney boys head coach Scott Crall said. “Our team is just focusing on what we can control, and worrying about only ourselves. We train hard and we trust each other.”
Girls
The girls team returns three from last year’s team. Ava Lawless, senior, is the returning individual state champ in the triple jump. She finished second in last year’s title in the long jump, too.
Jadyn Barnes, senior, will hit the track for her final time in a Kearney uniform. Barnes won the state championship last year in the 800-meter run by a hair. She will continue her running career in college as she attends Northwest Missouri State. Alli Poage, senior, is another returning state performer from last season. She finished fourth in the state championship for discus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.