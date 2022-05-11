LIBERTY — The boys and girls teams for Liberty North finished the Suburban Conference Gold Division Championship in the same place, fourth place on Friday, May 6. The boys team finished the day with 103.33 points while the girls team ended with 92.
Boys
The boys were impressive on the distance side of competition. The biggest highlight came from the 800-meter run, where Grayson Tapp sprinted his way to the first-place prize.
“The mile wasn’t very good for me, so I needed to be better,” Tapp said. “So, I had to do it and I had a go for it.”
Tapp ended the race with a respectable 1:58.29 as he earned the win. He said he has been training well over the past few weeks and feeling fresh.
“That was the first win of my life,” he laughed. “Practices have been feeling good. I’ve been preparing for this, I feel like I did well.”
Liberty North’s distance squad continues to be impressive as Ethan Lee snagged first place in the 1600-meter run. Lee came from behind and edged out the competition in the final meters with a time of 4:18.68. The second-place runner was .04 behind.
The 4x800 relay for Liberty North was won with Eric Lewczyk, Asher Curp, Sean Forquer and Collin Kleinhen. The team was close to breaking the 8-minute barrier as they ended with a time of 8:06.03.
In the field events, Ben Pritchett won pole vault by clearing 14 feet, about 6 inches higher than the second-place finisher. Pritchett was confident and efficient in his sprint down the runaway, leading to his big jump.
Matthew Morrison won the javelin throw with a toss of 193-01 as he gave the Eagles 10 team points. Javon Smith finished in second place in the discus throw. He tossed 154-07, which gave him the silver medal.
Girls
Liberty North girls were led by two individual champions. Kayley Lenger keeps her undefeated season alive as she won the javelin with a throw of 147-05. It gave her the gold medal and 10 team points.
The next first player finisher was Angelique Ibe. She was the champion in the shot put as she ended with a throw of 38-00. Ibe earned the win by only 1/2 inch over second place.
In the discus throw, Bailey Wisdom finished second with a toss of 107-07. Mary Kimmerle ended in third place in long jump by recording a jump by 16-07.75.
On the track, Kylie Chester was one of the top sprinters as she ended the 200-meter dash in seventh place with a time of 26.66.
The next meet for Liberty North will be at the Class 5 District 8 Championship hosted by Liberty on Saturday, May 14.
