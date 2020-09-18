Eagles girls golf beats Kearney in dual

KEARNEY — Liberty North girls golf defeated host team Kearney 207-169 during a dual Thursday at Excelsior Springs Golf Course.
Eagles junior Averi Mickelson was the top golfer for both teams as she shot 39. Freshman Bailey Burkett and sophomore Emmy Braden finished three shots behind to tie for second. Sophomore Kate Braden and junior Sophia Hudson rounded out the varsity scores for Liberty North.
Kearney girls were led by junior Kenzi Kutch’s 47. Sophomore Hailey Parker (49), junior Jessica Riley (53) and sophomore Anna Tourney (58) were the three other golfers for the Bulldogs.
Both teams will be back in action at the Tom Stout Invitational Monday, Sept. 21 at Paradise Point Golf Course in Smithville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.