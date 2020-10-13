Eagles volleyball holds off Blue Jays in 5-set thriller

LIBERTY — Liberty North volleyball entered its second matchup with Liberty this year having won its last 14 sets as the team looked to continue its 14-game win streak to start the season.
The Eagles added two more sets as they were in position to complete a season sweep without dropping a single set against their crosstown rival on Thursday, Oct. 8. The Blue Jays rallied back by winning two straight sets before Liberty North closed out a 3-2 match win with a 15-13 fifth set.
The Eagles needed to pull out all the stops as three school records were broken.
Junior Isabel Zimmerman broke the match record for kills with 27 while sophomore Abby Christian broke the match record for digs with 33. Junior Addison Beagle broke her own assists record with 41.
Zimmerman, Beagle, freshman Carlie Cisneros and senior Grace Reineke all finished with double-digit digs. Zimmerman and Christian each had a team-high three aces. Cisneros was second on the team in kills at 13.
Liberty nearly pulled off the upset victory thanks to strong performances by junior Madison Corf, sophomore Grace Toney and sophomore Ashley Mullen. Corf and Toney tied for a team-leading 13 kills. Mullen was able to outperform Beagle in assists with 46 on the night.
Junior Rebecca Wright led the Blue Jays in digs at 31 with senior Bailee Middleton right behind her at 28.
Liberty North (14-0) remains undefeated as the team has only dropped nine sets on the year. The Eagles will host Lee’s Summit Wes 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 before hosting Blue Springs 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15.
Liberty (8-4) will head to Blue Springs for a game at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13 before hosting Blue Springs South at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
