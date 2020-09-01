LIBERTY — The Liberty North Eagles volleyball team knows it will be a challenge duplicating its success from the best season in school history in 2019.
A team coming off a 23-10 season will move up in competition as the school enters the Gold Division in the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference.
“Every match will be an intense one for us,” Dowden said. “Moving into the Gold Division of the Suburban Conference gives us an opportunity to compete against some of the top Class 5 schools in the state.”
But Liberty North head coach Katie Dowden will have a loaded group at her disposal as the Eagles return seven seniors along with four juniors, including record-breaking setter Addison Beagle and Auburn commit Isabel Zimmerman.
Dowden said the team aims to finish top three in a conference that is one of the toughest in the state and return to the district title game after losing last season to a Liberty squad that won its fourth straight district crown.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic limited some of the team’s activities earlier in the summer, Dowden said the only major loss was the ability for coaches to evaluate their players against opposing teams. She said her players did a great job finding ways to improve.
Many players like Beagle were able to take the court for the club teams in June when the Eagles were not able to hold open gyms until July.
“We had workouts, open gyms and academies,” Beagle said. “We were very spread out with our social distancing and only allowed so many people in the gym.”
The Eagles also conducted virtual workouts with seniors taking turns every Tuesday and Thursday recording agility drills and other volleyball training for the team to follow.
“They were really creative and I was really proud of the job they did,” Dowden said.
The team even participated in a book club held over Zoom calls with each grade level reading a different book. The juniors read “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” by Angela Duckworth while the seniors read “The Team Captain’s Leadership Manual” by Jeff Janssen.
Senior Rachel Spainhour said their book helped show the seniors how to be leaders by being vocal and encouraging to the younger players, but also how to lead by example with how they conduct themselves in school and in social situations outside of the gym.
“I think it’s helping us look at things that we never thought about and just understand each other in a different way,” senior Rachel Spainhour said.
The Eagles will find out if those summer lessons will pay off this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.