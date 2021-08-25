Eagles volleyball returns to court after undefeated season

LIBERTY NORTH — All eyes will be on the Eagles volleyball team this year as the Liberty North team looks to defend its undefeated season last year that culminated with a state championship win.
“We were 14-0 in the Suburban Gold Conference Division, our first year in the conference,” said coach Katie Dowden of the history-making season.
While the team lost seven seniors, including starting All-Conference Second Team player Rylee Staatz and All-State’s Rachel Spainhour, returning are the bulk of the Eagles’ offense. This includes Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year and setter Addison Beagle, All-State Right Side Isabel Zimmerman, All-State Outside Hitter Carlie Cisneros, All-Conference Second Team Libero Abby Christian and All-Conference Honorable Mention MB Caitlyn Burns.
“We are bringing back all of our state leaders. Addison Beagle dished out 912 assists for the Eagles last year. Isabel ‘Bel’ Zimmerman led the offense with 336 kills, followed closely by Carlie Cisneros’ 314 kills. Addison, Bel and Carlie were the top three ace servers, and Abby Christian led the team in digs with 340,” said Dowden of her team’s impressive abilities on the court.
A returning contingent of veterans and some additions, Dowden said, will make the Eagles formidable opponents again this season.
“Seniors Ainsley Gardner (OH) and Haylee O’Meara (RS) provide depth in our offense after coming off of tremendously strong club seasons, and the additions of sisters Kanoe (MH/OH) and Nela Misipeka (RS/S) add even more depth to an already strong cast,” said the coach.
While this season is not yet in full swing, Dowden said there are identified strengths and weaknesses for the team.
“With a team of competitors, it’s always a challenge to keep the ‘we-before-me’ mentality at the forefront. We have depth at every position, and a strong sense of family, grit, and support is going to be needed to ensure our success,” she said.
Being in one of the toughest conferences in the state means every game this season is huge for the team.
“It’s important for us to understand that every match is going to be a grind this season,” said Dowden.
The team takes on Staley at home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Between 2017 and 2019, the Eagles have amassed two wins to one loss against the Falcons.
