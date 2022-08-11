Liberty North's Ethan Lee

Liberty North’s Ethan Lee is the Courier-Tribune’s boys athlete of the year.

Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Miles upon miles upon miles is the name of the game for Liberty North’s Ethan Lee. The cross country and track athlete embraces the grind of a distance runner, a sport where has become one of the area’s best. The recent graduate is the Courier-Tribune’s Liberty North boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22 after earning 18 of the 36 total nominations.

“Liberty North had a really stellar year for athletics and to have it be me this year is really cool,” he said. “It surprised me because I didn’t think I was going to get it.”

