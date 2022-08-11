LIBERTY — Miles upon miles upon miles is the name of the game for Liberty North’s Ethan Lee. The cross country and track athlete embraces the grind of a distance runner, a sport where has become one of the area’s best. The recent graduate is the Courier-Tribune’s Liberty North boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22 after earning 18 of the 36 total nominations.
“Liberty North had a really stellar year for athletics and to have it be me this year is really cool,” he said. “It surprised me because I didn’t think I was going to get it.”
Lee was instrumental when it came to leadership off and on the track. He explained that some of his favorite days were not competing, but just going on a long run with his teammates and friends.
“When you are running with your teammates everything is just better,” he said. “Running with your teammates and doing it for them is better than just doing it solo.”
This past track season, Lee anchored the 4x800 relay in the state championship. The Eagles came away with the victory in a time of 7:56.11. Lee hit a time of 1:55 for his leg of the event that gave the Eagles 10 team points for the championship.
Individually, Lee earned third place in the 800-meter run and seventh place in the 1600-meter to round out his Liberty North career in the state meet. But, it was the relay with teammates he looks back as his favorite event.
“The 4x8 was definitely a giant highlight, going back to back was really cool,” he said. “Wining that again meant a lot to me and the team because we had that goal all year long.”
During the cross country season, Lee performed his best during the state championship in the fall season. He crossed the finish line of the 5K in 14:59 as he helped the Eagles earn third as a team.
Some of Lee’s Athlete of the Year nominations praised his ability, but his presence among others is what impressed the masses. It is Lee’s easy demeanor and quick wit that make him an easy person to get along with, whether in a short conversation or a long 10-mile run.
“I think he deserves the award for all of the accomplishments that he has achieved throughout the year,” Dylan Duncan wrote. “He is all for the team and making us better, too. He is always willing to help others and is always down to have fun.”
Lee heads to the University of Missouri in the fall for his next step in life. He will be a part of the cross country and track teams in Columbia. It’s a place he easily calls home. Lee hopes to study education and has ideas of teaching or coaching.
“The coaches made it seem like a place that I wanted to be,” he shared. “It is a place that is going to be competitive and better my athletic and academic careers. So, going there is going to be great for me and I am super excited for what the future holds.”
