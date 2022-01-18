LIBERTY— Here are the recipients of the fall All-State nominees from Liberty athletics this past season. Congrats to all the winners!
Cross Country
Myles Thornberg (All-State)
Football
Ricky Ahumaraeze (First Team All-District)
Michael Capria (First Team All-District, First Team All-State)
Caden Dennis (First Team All-District)
Cameron Lawson (First Team All-District)
Nchang Ndifor (First Team All-District)
Anthony Wensen (First Team All-District, First Team All-State)
Wentric Williams III (First Team All-District, First Team All-State)
Soccer
Eli Ozick (All-State)
Softball
Marra Cramer (All-State)
Volleyball
Madison Corf (All-State)
Ashley Mullen (All-State)
