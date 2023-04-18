Fast times, records broken for Kearney at KU Relays

LAWRENCE, Kansas — The 100th running of the Kansas Relays featured some of the best athletes from across the area on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15. Kearney was one of the many teams that qualified participants in this year’s event.
Kearney’s Ava Lawless shined for the Bulldogs in the meet. She finished in second place overall in the triple jump with a mark of 38- 6 1/2. Lawless also took seventh in long jump and finished in seventh place in the 100-meter hurdles. Lawless finished in second place in her heat during qualifying and had the fifth best time with a 14.59. She did not start in the finals portion of the event on Saturday morning.
Kearney’s Jadyn Barnes finished in 17th place in the 400-meter dash during qualifying. She did not advance to the finals on Saturday, but the competition was fierce. Barnes also featured in the 4x800-meter relay for the Bulldogs. Heidi Adams, Caitlyn Wood, Liela Murphy and Barnes took 17th place in the event with a time of 10:16.70.
On the boys side, Zach Proctor finished in fifth place in the high jump. He reached a mark of 6-6 as he tied Ruskin’s Ty’Rique Roland and Park Hill’s Kendrick Bell for the top jumper in Missouri. Proctor finished behind the those two due to more missed jumps, but he still reached the same mark.
Zach Grace shined for Kearney in the discus. He tossed 184-1 to take fifth place in the event. Grace was the second best thrower from Missouri as only Jackson Cantwell from Nixa topped him. Grace’s throw broke the school record as the tough competition only pushed him further up the leaderboard.
