LIBERTY — The Eagles continue to put in strong performances in field events as Liberty North’s boys placed second with 103 points in the Darwin Rold Invitational April 14. The girls team ended in fifth place with 70.5 points.
Boys
Lee’s Summit North hosts this prestigious event and hands out an award for the top thrower at the meet called the Scott Wilkenson Memorial Award. Liberty North junior Javon Smith was given the honor for being the shot put meet champion with a throw of 14.38 meters. Smith also finished in second in discus with a toss of 46.25 meters.
Liberty North’s Ben Pritchett continues his impressive form with another win in pole vault. Pritchett was able to clear the bar at 4.04 meters to claim the victory. Matthew Morrison was dominate in the javelin as he came away with the individual win. He recorded a throw of 56.50 meters, besting the competition by more than 3 meters. Calen Presser followed his teammate with a second-place performance in javelin.
A season best that resulted in a second-place finish for Xavier Horn in the 200-meter dash also helped the team standings. Horn grabbed second place with a sprint of 22.80. Ethan Lee finished in second place in the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:15.
Girls
On the girls side, Liberty North’s Kayley Lenger continues to dominate her competition, remaining undefeated in the javelin. Lenger finished the meet with a throw of 43.26 meters for the top spot in the event. Her teammate, Brynn Hanway, finished in second with a toss of 36.76 meters.
Liberty North’s Kennedy Herrig put in a strong showing in the 300-meter hurdles, ending in second place. Herrig hit the line with a time of 46.93.
The next meet for Liberty North will be their home meet beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.
