'Fresh start' for Liberty softball begins this weeknd

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays are more than determined to have another successful season this fall. Liberty softball has worked hard and proven their commitment to the team, according to head coach Scott Howard. The team’s diligence to the team culture and effort on the diamond has the coach extremely proud to be their coach.
“The quality of play has been good. It has been a good start, but we have been trying to get some kids healthy,” Howard said. “We should be 100% by the start of the first tournament.
Last season, the Blue Jays returned to the final four for the first time since 2006. Liberty finished in third place as they knocked off Marquette to take the bronze. Three key players from last year’s team come back for another year. MJ Blodgett, who hit two RBIs in the third-place game, was a key contributor all season long for Liberty.
The Blue Jays will also have the dynamic duo of Sierra Persinger and Malia Cabuyaban back. Persinger, senior catcher, is committed to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. She provided great defense and a stellar bat throughout last year. Cabuyaban, the junior pitcher, was excellent for Liberty last year, too. She was key especially during the team’s postseason run.
“I want to be more of a leader. With the seniors graduating last year, I realized that I have take on more of a leadership role with just three seniors this season,” Cabuyaban said. “This year, we are going to have fun competing and doing business.”
Along with Cabuyaban, Josselyn Frey is someone that will give the team some solid innings, according to Howard. Ana Mondello also returns; she came in clutch for the Blue Jays as she shut down Liberty North in the final inning of the district championship game from last year.
“There hasn’t been much talk of last season, but there is definitely some motivation there,” Howard said. “For me, it is a fresh start no matter who is back or who’s not. We take the group each year and just reset to see what we got."
The Blue Jays open the season in the Greater Kansas City Invitational against Fort Osage and Odessa on Friday, Aug. 25.
