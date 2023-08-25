LIBERTY — The Blue Jays are more than determined to have another successful season this fall. Liberty softball has worked hard and proven their commitment to the team, according to head coach Scott Howard. The team’s diligence to the team culture and effort on the diamond has the coach extremely proud to be their coach.

“The quality of play has been good. It has been a good start, but we have been trying to get some kids healthy,” Howard said. “We should be 100% by the start of the first tournament.

'Fresh start' for Liberty softball begins this weeknd

Liberty's Malia Cabuyaban returns this season hoping to have another successful season. 

