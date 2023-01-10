KEARNEY — The girls wrestling team of Kearney finished up a week of competition after hosting their own tournament and performing well in a triangular. In the triangular, Kearney defeated Grandview 72-6 and Raytown South 60-12 on Jan. 4.
Grandview earned their only points over Kearney due to a forfeit. The Bulldogs’ Sloan Glenn (100), Riley Walker (105), Bailey Martin (110) and Hannah Pendzimas (120) all won via forfeit.
In the 125-pound weight class, Savannah McDowell won by pinning her opponent. Ella Herndon defeated her opponent by a pin in the 130-pound weight division. Gracie Danner won due to an injury by the Grandview wrestler in the 140-pound bout. Danica Green won via pin in the 155-pound weight class and Kailey Romero pinned a Grandview opponent in the 235-weight class. Elise Arellano (145), Hailey Romero (170) and Kennedy McNally (190) won via forfeit.
In their second match of the night, Kearney defeated Raytown South as they won 10 of the 12 bouts.
Glenn (100), McDowell (125), Herndon (130), Danner (135) and Danelyn Miles (190) all won by forfeit. Walker won over her opponent by a pin in the 105-pound weight class. In the 120-pound weight class, Pendzimas won via pin. Green won in the 155-pound division via pin. Hailey (170) and Kailey Romero (235) both won via pin over Raytown South.
“I thought we have had a great year so far. We have some returning experience with Romero and Bailey Martin and a lot of experience with girls that are back for their third or fourth year,” head coach Nick Ward said. “We have high goals, we think that we can win the conference and compete in Class 1.”
Kearney hosted their home varsity meet on Friday, Jan. 7. The Bulldogs impressed with many strong performances. Two of the best performances came from Walker (105) and Martin (115), who both won their weight classes by going undefeated in the tournament.
Kearney will return to action against Excelsior Springs in a duel on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
