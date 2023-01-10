Kearney Wrestling

Kearney's Kailey Romero wrestles against Grandview on Wednesday, Jan. 4. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — The girls wrestling team of Kearney finished up a week of competition after hosting their own tournament and performing well in a triangular. In the triangular, Kearney defeated Grandview 72-6 and Raytown South 60-12 on Jan. 4.

Grandview earned their only points over Kearney due to a forfeit. The Bulldogs’ Sloan Glenn (100), Riley Walker (105), Bailey Martin (110) and Hannah Pendzimas (120) all won via forfeit.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

