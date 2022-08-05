KEARNEY — Playing three sports across a full academic schedule is a tough task. Four sports is often unheard of, but not for Kearney’s Gracie Bomar. The rising junior is the Courier-Tribune’s Kearney girl Athlete of the Year after receiving 20 out of 68 submitted nominations.
“I am very honored to receive this award and I really appreciate it,” she said.
Bomar participated in cross country during the fall season. She helped push her team to a third-place team title in the state championship, an accomplishment Bomar is proud to be a part of.
“We pushed each other and made sure that no one was left behind,” she said. “I think working together really brought us to third place, no one was selfish. Everyone was right where they were supposed to be.”
In the winter season, she was on the hardwood for the Bulldogs basketball team. The tough season led to hard losses, but also some satisfying wins. None were better then the district semifinal game against Lincoln College Prep, where the Bulldogs came from behind to knock off their opponents.
“It was crazy, the stands were packed. In that game, we all connected and it was one of the best games so far,” Bomar said. “I definitely say that was one of the top games.”
The spring season was some of Bomar’s finest work. She competed in the distance events on the track while doubling as a player for the soccer team. She shared the coaching staff for both teams were understanding, allowing her to be a part of both squads.
“It was difficult, but as time went on and I got more in shape, I really enjoyed it,” Bomar explained. “It is one of my favorite seasons because I am able to do both.”
In track, Bomar made it to the sectional qualifying meet in the 1600-meter run. She was not able to qualify for the state championships this past season, but this fuels her for the future.
“I was so close this year, I am not going to miss it again,” Bomar said. “I am going to do everything that I can to get there.”
Of the nominations for Bomar, many noted her ability to be a welcoming teammate. She is someone that many want to be around and play with.
“She is a great teammate and a positive leader already in her athletic career. She is respectful and plays the sport with great sportsmanship,” Adrianne James wrote in her nomination.
This fall, Bomar will be an upperclassman tasked with guiding younger athletes through the season.
“If I felt included, then I did better athletically and it really helped the team get to know each other,” Bomar shared. “I want to be a leader like that, make sure that I include the freshmen and the sophomores and to make sure we are all in a family environment.”
