KANSAS CITY — Liberty North’s Kate Grundy and Kaydence Grass had one mission on Saturday, Feb. 5: to qualify for the state championship. It was going to be challenging as District 4 featured 54 teams, but as a team, the Eagles finished in 10th place with 77 points.
Grundy (194) has been the top wrestler for the Eagles this season and she showed her strength against top competition. She began her tournament with a pin over Polo’s Mesa Welch in her opening match. In the quarterfinals, Grundy defeated Plattsburg’s Kenlee Fish via pin.
In the semifinals, Grundy had her toughest match yet when she won via decision over William Chrisman’s Mary-Mae McMillian. Grundy and McMillian were equally matched, but Grundy was able to come away with the 3-1 decision win. Grundy moved on to the championship count against Platte County’s KayLyn Munn. Grundy performed well, but was not able to get by Munn as she pinned Grundy in the final match. Even though she was pinned, Grundy was able to secure a spot in the state championship.
Grass’ route to the state championship was much different than Grundy’s path. Grass won via pin in her first two matches over Platte County’s Haley Burge and Mid-Buchanan’s Ariana Hartigan. Grass would lose in the semifinals to Park Hill’s Angelina Vargas, which forced Grass to head to the consolation bracket.
However, Grass was undeterred as she won the consolation seminal over Burge. In the third-place match, Grass dominated Hartigan, who she met in the quarterfinals. Grass won via pin in period two to give Grass the third-place finish and a spot in the state championship.
Grundy and Grass will continue their season at the state championship in Columbia, beginning Thursday, Feb. 17.
