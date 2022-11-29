LIBERTY — Expectations are high for the Liberty North's swim team this season. That’s a good thing for this squad as it shows they have been successful in the past and are ready to prove it once again this season. The Eagles return great swimmers who made important impacts to last year’s team.
Last season, Liberty North won the team title for the Suburban Conference Gold Conference Championship. They also finished eighth as a team in the state championship. Eight varsity swimmers and two divers return along with a host of young athletes that are poised to make a difference.
Averie Allen, Chloe Bilen, Adison Drecktrah, Jayden Johnson, Bailey O’Brien, Kaitlyn Otte, Avery True and Holly Young return this season. The two divers for the Eagles are Madison Perry and Lucy Edholm.
O’Brien was a part of the 200-freestyle relay team that earned first-team all-conference a year ago. True was also a part of that squad. True earned first team honors in two other events, too. She secured the award in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle.
Otte and True earned second team all-conference last year for her participation in the 200-yard medley relay. Gaining honorable mention all-conference from last year was Perry in the dive category and O’Brien in the 100-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
According to head coach Mark Warner, the Eagles' biggest strength is their experience in the pool. This leads to high expectations, which will hopefully bring the most out of these athletes.
The amount of newcomers that have joined the team, Warner said, is also a good thing, but the hardest bit is trying to find a way to fit everyone on the team in a cohesive way.
The first meet on the calendar for Liberty North is slated for Thursday, Dec. 29 at Gladstone Community Center.
