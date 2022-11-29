Liberty North Conference Championship

Last season, Liberty North won the Suburban Gold Conference Championship. They return many swimmers this year from last year's winning team. 

 submitted photo

LIBERTY — Expectations are high for the Liberty North's swim team this season. That’s a good thing for this squad as it shows they have been successful in the past and are ready to prove it once again this season. The Eagles return great swimmers who made important impacts to last year’s team.

Last season, Liberty North won the team title for the Suburban Conference Gold Conference Championship. They also finished eighth as a team in the state championship. Eight varsity swimmers and two divers return along with a host of young athletes that are poised to make a difference.

