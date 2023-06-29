Rachel Homoly speaks about winning the CT's Athlete of the Year for Liberty girls sports. 

Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.

LIBERTY — Shattering records and flying high can describe Rachel Homoly’s career at Liberty High School. The outstanding pole vaulter had an abnormal year by her standards in 2023, but the recent high school graduate was constantly impressing those around her.

Rachel Homoly

Rachel Homoly is the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Liberty girls.
Rachel Homoly.

Liberty’s Rachel Homoly is the Athlete of the Year.

Rachel Homoly

Liberty’s Rachel Homoly smiles during the Missouri Class 5 track and field state championship when she won as a sophomore.
Rachel Homoly

Liberty’s Rachel Homoly will join Arkansas’ Track and Field program this fall.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.