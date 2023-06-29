Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.
LIBERTY — Shattering records and flying high can describe Rachel Homoly’s career at Liberty High School. The outstanding pole vaulter had an abnormal year by her standards in 2023, but the recent high school graduate was constantly impressing those around her.
Homoly received six of the 14 votes cast to become the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Liberty. This is the second straight year Homoly has won this award.
“I feel really honored, this is so special, especially for a sport that is just not as common as most,” Homoly said. “It has been a lot of fun and I am thankful for the couple of years that I have had. This support system that I have has just been insane.”
After winning the state title in pole vault in 2022, this season was much different for Homoly. First, she qualified for one of the most illustrious track meets in the country. She finished in fourth place in the Texas Clyde Littlefield Relays hosted by the University of Texas. She jumped a mark of 13-feet 9 1/4-inches to solidify herself as one of the best in the country.
It wasn’t easy for the Liberty athlete, though. She has been dealing with an ankle injury since the winter indoor season. After fighting through the injury during the Texas Relays and the Kansas Relays, she ultimately had to make the hardest decision of her young career by ending her season. Homoly, who was bound to win her third straight state championship, explained that it was best for her to heal her injury.
“With an injury on the back of my mind, I’m on the runway thinking of all things, my ankle is hurting and it is going to keep hurting. It leads down a rabbit hole of all things that could go wrong,” she shared. “It is such a mental sport, you have to be 110% each time.”
The decision to end the season early by Homoly was a mature one. There was a possibility of further hurting herself in the process. She came to this realization and found peace in her choice by praying to God. Homoly credits her athletic gifts and talents to Christ. She explained that through this entire process, it would have been much harder to come to terms with the difficult decision without prayer.
“I have had a pretty strong mind when it comes to pole vault because of my faith life. It has always kept me grounded. I have always been an optimist and have tried to find the bright side in things,” she said. “My faith has always been huge to me and has always been an important part of my life.”
Homoly’s pole vaulting journey is not over at all. She will head to the University of Arkansas and join the track and field team in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are one of the elite teams in the entire country when it comes to track and field.
The Arkansas women finished third in the NCAA Outdoor National Championship this season. The Razorbacks also won the NCAA Indoor National Championship in March. Homoly is joining one of the best programs in the country and it was one of the many reasons for her decision.
“I saw so many awesome schools and met so many great coaches. Nothing bad to say about any of them, but Arkansas was just the one,” Homoly said. “It is close to home; Fayetteville is just gorgeous and there is so much to do in northwest Arkansas. They are just the best of the best — the facilities, coaches, athletes.”
The soon-to-be Razorback intends to study journalism with the hope of working for a social media team on a professional sports franchise. On the track, Homoly has broken every record in the book for Missouri high school pole vaulting. In 2022, she jumped 14 feet to win the Class 5 State Championship.
Including this season, Homoly has never lost when competing on Missouri soil. Her excellence in the air and maturity when fighting a nagging injury has allowed her to become an excellent role model for others to follow.
