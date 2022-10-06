Scott Howard

Liberty’s Scott Howard earned his 500th career win as the head coach of the Blue Jays softball program on Friday, Sept. 30.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Things in sports are sometimes a coincidence, others are providential. It’s odd that it happened the exact same weekend nine years in-between. Springfield will always hold a special place in the heart of Liberty softball and head coach Scott Howard.

On Sept. 28, 2013, Howard secured his 300th career victory as the head coach of the Blue Jays softball team. Nine years later, he accomplished another incredible feat with his 500th career win on Friday, Sept. 30. Both of these amazing accomplishments happened in the same Springfield Invitational.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

