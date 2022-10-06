LIBERTY — Things in sports are sometimes a coincidence, others are providential. It’s odd that it happened the exact same weekend nine years in-between. Springfield will always hold a special place in the heart of Liberty softball and head coach Scott Howard.
On Sept. 28, 2013, Howard secured his 300th career victory as the head coach of the Blue Jays softball team. Nine years later, he accomplished another incredible feat with his 500th career win on Friday, Sept. 30. Both of these amazing accomplishments happened in the same Springfield Invitational.
This year, the Blue Jays grabbed a 1-0 win over Sherwood in pool play of the tournament for Howard’s 500th victory. These wins are examples of Howard’s ability to reading the game of softball and his players. His relationship-building skills have allowed his players to be themselves, which provides comfort to the players who don a Liberty jersey.
Former softball player and 2012 graduate, Chelsea Ross has gone through every emotion with the head coach. The former college softball player at Oklahoma State and Northern Iowa shared that Howard’s ability to let the players be comfortable in their own skin has led them to be successful players and humans.
“I know how impactful and beneficial it was for me when Coach Howard got to know me,” Ross said. “He got to know my personality and who I was off of the field. I definitely think that played a role in our relationship.”
Ross has understood this style of coaching that Howard employs better than most people. After her father passed away in high school, Ross looked to the head coach for advice and help during a difficult time in her life. Coach Howard was always there with a keen listening ear and helpful guidance.
“It was the hardest thing that I have been through and Coach Howard stepped up and was really there for me as a coach and a role model,” she shared. “My relationship kind of grew with Coach Howard for those next years.”
The way that Howard has connected with his players is a coaching tactic that Ross has taken on herself. She is a softball coach who implements the values she learned from Howard into her own coaching style.
Another former player who has seen the success under Howard is Alyson Gerstner. The class of 2015 grad and current EPiC Elementary school teacher said Howard’s presence and ability to connect with his players is one of his greatest attributes.
“He makes you so proud to wear Liberty on the chest, he has high expectations for his players on and off of the field,” she said. “He allowed us to have fun and to be goofy, allowing us to be ourselves. He wants to get to know us as people not just softball players, but he does know how to get us all focused during game time.”
Gerstner, who now runs the scorebook for the Blue Jays, said one thing she has learned since being a part of the staff is Howard’s dedication and balance to all things.
“I have gotten to see how he balances all of these things that he has going on with work life, softball life and family life,” Gerstner said. “That has made me appreciate him more because I have seen how he can balance those things so well. That is what I am learning from him now.”
The 500th career win comes in the midst of another great season for the Blue Jays.
They have amassed another 20-win season, their sixth in a row. The district tournament approaches for the Blue Jays as they face North Kansas City in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
“When I look back on coaches that have influenced me and played a big role in my life,” Ross said, “Coach Howard is on the top of that list.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.