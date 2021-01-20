LIBERTY — Liberty boys wrestling takes first at the KC Duals, winning all three matchups by a significant margin on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Liberty High School.
The Blue Jays took the first round 64-12 over Lawrence, 47-18 over Park Hill in the second before finishing the event with a 44-24 win over Lafayette.
Eight wrestlers finished the event a perfect 3-0: Hunter Taylor (106), Christopher Coates (126), Easton Hilton (132), Kage Lenger (138), Jeremiah Halter (170), Wentric Williams III (182), Jack Horn (195) and Jeremiah Cabuyaban (285).
The boys continued from its new year success as the team beat Belton 63-9 and Staley 51-17 in a tri-meet event on Jan. 6. Liberty’s only dual loss was 33-25 against Millard South (Nebraska) on Dec. 31, 2020.
Girls
Jaden Breeden, Julia Breeden and Daisy Rapp finished first at the William Chrisman Scramble. Isabelle Tali placed third.
The Blue Jays girls team finished fifth at the Joe Crouthers Invitational Jan. 8 at North Kansas City High School.
The team lost to Belton 48-16 and Staley 45-18 in a tri-meet on Jan. 6.
Both Liberty teams were scheduled to face Raymore-Peculiar in a dual Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Liberty High School. Next up for the Blue Jays is the Winnetonka Invitational, which will be split into four locations this year as a safety precaution related to COVID-19. Liberty will be at the Winnetonka High School site with the girls set for Friday, Jan. 22 and the boys set for Saturday, Jan. 23.
