Jewell swimming teams earn CSCAA Spring Scholar All-America Team honors

LIBERTY — The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) recently announced Scholar All-America honors for spring 2021.
The William Jewell women's swimming team is earning their 17th consecutive honor with a 3.66 semester GPA and is one of eight Great Lakes Valley Conference institutions on the list.
The Cardinal women posted the second-highest semester GPA in the league, just behind Lindenwood's 3.67 mark, and was in a five-way tie for 12th best in Division II.
On the men's side, the Cardinals posted a 3.19 team GPA to earn their seventh honor in the last nine semesters. Jewell was one of 10 GLVC schools to receive the honor.
Two local swimmers compete for the Cardinals men's team.
Noah Witzki, a 2018 Liberty graduate, set three individual school records, including one he broke twice in the span of 24 hours, during his performance at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships in February.
Junior Austin Wolfe, a 2018 Kearney graduate, did not compete in the GLVC Championships this year, but he took first in nine of the 12 events he competed in this swim season. He earned three top-10 marks at the 2020 GLVC Championships as sophomore.
Selections were made on the basis of their spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes. The Scholar All-America team includes 721 teams from 424 institutions.
Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation's first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.
