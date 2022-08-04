SMITHVILLE — It was a year to remember for Smithville’s Kali Brown in the 2021-22 high school sports year. Brown was on top of her game in three different sports as she represented the Warriors in golf, basketball and track. With 39 nominations out of the 70 submitted, Brown is the Courier-Tribune’s Smithville girls Athlete of the Year.
“I’d say my senior year was my best year in every sport,” Brown, who graduated from Smithville High School said. “But, I’d never say that I was the best athlete or really good. So, I was pretty shocked when I heard about it.”
Most of the nominations for her shared that Brown’s strongest attribute is her ability to praise and be there for her teammates. She is an athlete more excited for her teammates’ success than her own.
”Kali has excelled in every sport this year, setting records and doing amazing things. She is well deserving of this award,” Erica Easley wrote in her nomination of Brown.
”Not only is she an amazing athlete, she is also an amazing teammate, leader, friend and person,” Jennifer Bollinger wrote in her nomination.
In the fall, Brown was a part of the golf team, where she helped the squad qualify for the state championship. The team ended in fifth place overall and Brown ended in a tie for 49th place individually. Everything seemed to click on the golf course at the right time, she shared.
“I was finally able to get a hold of the ball, my swing was good and everything,” she said. “My putting was actually pretty good, which I have always struggled with. I ended up going pretty far, which was really exciting and I had a lot of fun.”
When golf season ended, she turned her attention to basketball, where she started in the forward position. Brown was a huge asset for the team as she was able to grab rebounds, set screens and make moves underneath the hoop for the basket.
Brown was often the first one on the floor for a loose ball.
This provided a much needed spark for the Warriors when their luck was down, which was not often.
Smithville played some of their best basketball in recent memory and Brown was a key part in the postseason run. She led the team to the state final four for the school’s first time since 2013.
“The group of girls that were on the team this year, we just bonded really well,” she said. “We started practicing hard and we started to win games and get into a groove and we made it there.”
A change of the seasons meant a change of sports for Brown. In the spring came Brown’s best sport: track and field. Brown specialized in throws, becoming one of the state’s best discus throwers.
She was often seen laughing with a smile on the sidelines of track meets, but when it was her turn inside the ring, it was all business.
Long throw after long throw pushed Brown all the way to the state championship meet, where she ended in second place individually and did something that no Smithville girl has ever done before.
On the last throw of her career, Brown snapped the school record in the discus to earned her individual second place.
“In that last moment, I knew that I wasn’t going to get first. The only thing that I wanted was that school record,” Brown explained. “In that last throw, I wanted to chuck so I could get it out there.”
Brown will next head to Central Methodist University, where she will be a duel-sport athlete at the NAIA level, competing in golf and track and field.
“The golf coach emailed me and so it wasn’t track at first. I never thought that I would get an offer for golf,” she said. “Later, they reached out to me about track, too.”
Brown will head to CMU in the fall, majoring in biology with the hopes of working with animals in the future.
