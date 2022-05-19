The Kearney High School Hall of Fame committee announced the Class of 2022 inductees for the Kearney High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The five individuals being inducted to the Kearney Athletic Hall of Fame are: Craig Porter (1970), Sandy Stevens (1981), Pam Gingerich (1984), Darrell Meinke (1996) and Dillon Starzl (2010).
Kearney Athletic Hall of Fame will induct two teams as well: the 2004 boys state champion wrestling team and the 2008 boys state champion golf team.
The inductees will be recognized before the Kearney football game on Sept. 9. They will be formally inducted at a banquet in their honor the next day.
The Kearney High School Hall of Fame will also presents the Hall of Fame Golf Tournament on June 17. The event is a fundraiser for the hall of fame.
The Club at MariMack Golf Complex off Missouri Highway 92 in Kearney will host the four-man scramble. The tournament will be limited to the first 18 teams that sign up. Registration deadline is June 1.
For more information and to register for the tournament, contact Dave Schwarzenbach via at schwarzenbachd@ksdr1.net, the Kearney High School Athletic Office at 628-3647 or Andy Gustafson at 628-2650 or gustafsona@ksdr1.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.