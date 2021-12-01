KEARNEY — The Bulldogs return to the mat this year after finishing eighth in last year’s state championship. Head coach Jake Hill begins his seventh year at the helm of Kearney wrestling as he returns a team that went 11-6 in duals and has a second-place conference record.
How many starters did you lose? How many starters return and who are they?
Hill: “We graduated four senior starters last season. We return six starters from last season: Eli Ashcroft, Daryn Langford, Zach Olson, Trenden Rogers, Jadon Freestone and Ethan McMullen.”
How many athletes last season received all-state or all-conference awards?
Hill: “Eli Ashcroft, 1st Team All-State, 1st Team All-Conference; Daryn Langford, 2nd Team All-Conference; Ethan McMullen, 2nd Team All-Conference; Zach Olson, 1st Team All-Conference; Trenden Rogers, HM All-Conference.”
Who are your team’s heavy contributors?
Hill: “Eli Ashcroft is a three-time returning state champion going for his fourth state title this year. He’s entering into his senior year with over 120 varsity wins. He recently signed with D1 Kent State University to continue his academic and wrestling career. Senior Daryn Langford is a two-time returning state qualifier. He’s a standout linebacker for the football team and has been a starter on the wrestling team each season. Him and Eli will anchor the middle of our lineup. Senior Zach Olson is a returning state qualifier. Zach has also been a starter on the wrestling team each year and will look to finish his senior campaign on the podium at 220 pounds.”
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact for the team?
Hill: “Freshman Ryder Shelton will have an immediate impact after a standout youth career. Freshmen Blaine Turpin and Eli Helberg will both have opportunities to contribute at the varsity level as well.”
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season?
Hill: “This team has a good mix of senior leadership with young talent. A number of young guys will be filling varsity spots for the first time and will gain quality experience for this year and years to come. We will be relying heavily on our senior class to lead by example both on and off the mat.”
