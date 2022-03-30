LIBERTY — Kearney came out of the gates with a strong performance in the Ron Ives Invite on Friday, March 25. The boys finished in second place in a competitive field where a majority of the teams compete in a higher class. The girls finished in sixth place as a team with several key individual performances.
Luke Noland led the Bulldogs with an incredible performance in the 110-meter hurdles. Noland won the event in 15.19, a time that showed off his efficiency and speed at getting his trail leg over each hurdle.
The second meet victory for the boys came from Logan Arellano, who crushed the field with a 50.82 in the 400-meter dash. Arellano beat the field by more than 1.5 seconds while almost breaking the illustrious 50-second mark.
Freshman Theo Grace put in an incredible finish in the javelin as he ended in second place with a throw of 50.34.
Elsewhere in the field events, KJ Smith performed well in shot put and discus as he ended each event in third place.
Kearney’s 4x200 relay team of Will Dolinar, Joseph Marshall, Brock Colhour and Noland finished in second place in the event. In the 4x400, Kyler Chappell, Marshall, Arellano and Colhour ended in third place as a relay team.
Individually, Dolinar secured a podium spot by finishing in third place in the 100-meter dash.
“What a start to the season,” Kearney boys head coach Scott Crall said. “We were finally able to compete in a track meet this past Friday and our boys did not disappoint.”
Girls
Kearney’s girls were impressive as well. The team was led on an individual basis by Jadyn Barnes, who ran a quick 2:25 in the 800 to give her the individual win by more than a second.
Ava Lawless put in an impressive race, too. She won the 100-meter hurdles in an incredible time of 15.57 for the Bulldogs.
Lawless also earned first place in the long jump as she skied for a length of 5.39 meters.
“The ladies had a great start to the season,” Kearney girls head coach Geoff Hutton said. “The staff is very optimistic and excited for the improvements we will make over the season.”
Kearney will be back in action in the Staley Relays Friday, April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.