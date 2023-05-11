Kearney boys, girls win conference championship

RAYTOWN — Kearney competed in the Suburban Conference Blue Championship hosted by Raytown South May 3. The Bulldogs swept the meet by taking the boys and girls’ team titles.
The boys team scored 174 points, which was 27 points better than second-place Smithville. The girls team scored 181 points to take the win, which was 65 points better than the field.
The throwing events boosted Kearney to a majority of their points. Zachery Grace continues to prove that he is one of the best throwers in the state. He won the shot put and discus to earn a couple individual conference championships. Aiden Smith won the javelin and Theo Grace took second place in the event. Zachary Proctor finished in second place in high jump to add to the team point total.
On the track, Kyler Chappell’s successful middle distance career continues. He won the 400-meter dash in a time of 50.80. He also won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:04.76.
Joseph Marshall took second place in the 400-meter dash. Jacob Zingerman finished in third place in the 800-meter run.
Bradly Barton took third in the 3200-meter run. Jacob Grisham finished third in the 110-meter hurdles and Grant Noland took third in the 300-meter hurdles.
On the girls side, Ava Lawless had a fantastic day on the track and in the field. She won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 14.51. She also won the long jump by over 4 inches. Lawless won her third event in the triple jump by over 5 feet. Lawless became conference champion in three of her four individual events. Her other event was the 200-meter dash, where she took second place.
Anna Williams won the pole vault to claim 10 points for the team. Addy Davis finished in second place in the 400-meter dash by crossing the finish line in a time of 1:01.47. Heidi Adams and Alex Kinstler ended in second and third place in the 1600-meter run.
Adams also took second place in the 3200-meter run. Abbi McQuillen earned the bronze medal in the same event. Jordin Vaughn earned second place in the 800-meter run. Ryleigh Van Emmerik ended in third place in the 300-meter hurdles. Van Emmerik also took third place in the javelin. Brooke Llewellyn grabbed third in the shot put event.
Alli Poage was the final top-three individual finisher for Kearney by taking second in discus.
Kearney will participate in the district championship on Saturday, May 13. The meet will be held at Staley High School.
