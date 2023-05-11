RAYTOWN — Kearney competed in the Suburban Conference Blue Championship hosted by Raytown South May 3. The Bulldogs swept the meet by taking the boys and girls’ team titles.

The boys team scored 174 points, which was 27 points better than second-place Smithville. The girls team scored 181 points to take the win, which was 65 points better than the field.

Kearney boys, girls win conference championship

Kearney’s Kyler Chappell won the conference title in the 400-meter dash and the 800-meter run May 3.

Kearney’s Ava Lawless won the 100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump in the conference championship May 3.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

