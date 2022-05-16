KEARNEY — The Bulldogs hosted the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 14. Kearney came away with the sweep in the team titles division as the boys won with 160.5 points and the girls won with 219 points. The top four finishers in each competition earned the right to move on to next week’s sectional round.
Boys
For the boys, Kearney earned six individual champions as they qualified athletes from 15 different events to the sectional round. Zack Proctor shined, earning the district championship in the high jump by clearing 6 feet 7 3/4 inches. His jump gave him the new school record in the high jump.
Kearney also dominated the field events as they went on their way to the team championship.
In discus, K.J. Smith won the event with a throw of 165 feet 1 inch and Zachery Grace earned fourth place to qualify for the sectional round. Smith was able to qualify in shot put after a third-place performance in the district championship.
Theo Grace and Adam Hoffman finished first and second place in javelin. Grace ended the meet with a throw of 166 feet 6 inches to earn the victory. The last event in the field was triple jump where Chris Fields qualified by ending the day in fourth place.
John Timchak won the pole vault by hitting the 14-foot mark. Luke Noland won long jump with a mark of 23 feet 1 3/4 inches.
Kearney will be represented in sectionals by Noland, who won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.72. An instant classic of competition occurred in the 110-meter hurdles as Noland finished in second place with a time of 14.65. He finished .01 seconds behind Smithville’s Rhett Foster, who just edged him out of the top spot on the podium. Noland will be competing in three sectional events.
Logan Arellano finished third with a time of 52.25 in the 400-meter dash. In the 800-meter run, Kyler Chappell crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 2:02.18.
Girls
On the girls side, Kearney will be represented in 13 different events in sectional competition. Ava Lawless had a full day of competition as she was able to claim several district victories.
Lawless won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.35, more than a second faster than the competition. Ryleigh Van Emmerik came in second place for the Bulldogs. Lawless also won long and triple jumps.
In the 800-meter run, Jadyn Barnes won by edging out Smithville’s Bailey Cutler by .46 as she crossed the finish line with a time of 2:30.12. Abby Elam ended the race in third and moves to sectionals.
Kearney was able to claim two more victories in field events as Elizabeth Shaw won pole vault and Anna Williams came in second in the event. Kearney’s Abigail Goodman claimed the title in shot put.
Elsewhere in the field, Kearney’s Kenzi Kutch qualified for sectionals in javelin by finishing in second place. Alli Poage placed second and Elise Arellano ended fourth in discus.
Shelby Singleton and Lily McAuliffe qualified in the 100-meter dash by placing third and fourth. Liela Murphy earned a spot in sectionals by crossing the line in 1:01.90 in the 400-meter dash. Caitlyn Wood squeezed into the 300-meter huddles field by ending in fourth place.
In the distance events, Olivia Brock ran a 5:53 while Gracie Bomar finished with a 5:56 in the 1600-meter run. Alex Kinstler ran a 12:13 and Heidi Adams ended the day with a 12:31, good enough for second and third place.
The sectional round for the Bulldogs will take place at Warrensburg High School on Saturday, May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.