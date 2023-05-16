KANSAS CITY — Kearney track and field dominated the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. The top four athletes in each event qualified for the sectional championship on Saturday, May 20.

The girls squad won the team championship with 196.50 points, which was 71 points better than the field. The boys team won the title with 196 points, which was 18 points better than second place.

Kearney Track

Kearney's Ava Lawless during the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 
Kearney Track

Kearney's Jadyn Barnes during the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 
Kearney Track

Kearney's Liela Murphy during the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 
Kearney Track

Kearney's Kyler Chappell during the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 

