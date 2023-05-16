KANSAS CITY — Kearney track and field dominated the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. The top four athletes in each event qualified for the sectional championship on Saturday, May 20.
The girls squad won the team championship with 196.50 points, which was 71 points better than the field. The boys team won the title with 196 points, which was 18 points better than second place.
Kearney’s Ava Lawless qualified for sectionals in four events. She won the long jump in a mark of 16 feet, 5 inches. The Illinois State commit took the victory in triple jump, too. Lawless also earned first in the 100-meter hurdles as she finished in a time of 14.76. She qualified for sectionals by securing third place in the 200-meter dash.
Jadyn Barnes was also dominate in the district meet. She won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:28.08. Jordin Vaughn took second place in the 800-meter run. Barnes finished in second place in the 200-meter dash, too.
Addy Davis won the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:01.66 to qualify her for sectionals. Anna Williams took the gold medal in pole vault after clearing a mark of 8 feet, 11 inches. Jordin Vaughn finished in fourth in pole vault, too.
Olivia Brock and Alex Kinstler finished second and third place in the 1600-meter run. Heidi Adams and Abbi McQuillen took second and third in the 3200-meter run. Charlie Dollar moves on to the sectional meet after taking fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. Lily McAuliffe took third place in the 100-meter dash.
In discus, Alli Poage ended in second place for the Bulldogs. Ryleigh Van Emmerik earned fourth place in javelin. Maya Sosoatu and Brooke Llewellyn ended in third and fourth place in shot put.
Kearney qualified for sectionals in three relays at the district meet. Kate Martens, Abigail Stamper, Davis and McAuliffe earned third place in the 4x200-meter relay. Josie Masters, Barnes, Davis and Murphy won the 4x400-meter relay. Barnes, Brock, Adams and Murphy won the gold medal in the 4x800-meter relay.
Leading the way for the boys team was the field events. Kearney has scored a majority of their points this year through their throws and jumps athletes and it was no different at districts. Zachary Proctor won high jump by clearing 6-feet 5-inches. Tre Smith also qualified for sectionals by taking fourth.
Landon Goepferich won pole vault by reaching 11 feet, 5 inches. Graham Park took third place in the same. Luke Noland won long jump by hitting a mark of 22 feet, 9 3/4-inches. Jacob Dillon earned second place in triple jump.
Zach Grace won discus by over 22 feet for the district title. Tyrus Smith finished in third place in discus. Theo Grace won javelin and Aiden Smith followed him for second place. Zach Grace and Trace Dunlap took third and fourth place in shot put.
On the track, Noland, a University of Nebraska commit, won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.08. Joe Marshall earned second place in the 400-meter dash. Marshall also finished in fourth place in the 200-meter dash. Kyler Chappell qualified for sectionals by taking second in the 800-meter run.
Grant Noland crossed the finish line in third place in the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles at the district meet.
In the relays, Kearney’s 4x100 finished in third place as Cameron Emmons, Aiden Smith, Tre Smith and Zavier Weeks qualified for sectionals. The 4x200-meter relay team won the event as Brock Colhour, Grant Noland, Luke Noland and Marshall competed for Kearney.
Grant, Marshall, Colhour and Chappell won the 4x400-meter relay. Jacob Zingerman, Milo Griffith, Jacob Burkemper and Chappell finished in fourth place in the 4x800-meter relay.
All of these athletes will be competing in the Class 4 Sectional 4 Championship at Warrensburg High School on Saturday, May 20. The top four athletes from sectionals qualify for the Class 4 State Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.