JEFFERSON CITY — The 2023 state champions left their mark on another great season. Kearney’s boys team could not repeat as state title winners again, but they did give a valiant effort. The Bulldogs finished in third place with 47 points. Festus won the team title with 76 points.

Kearney’s Luke Noland competes in long jump during the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, May 26.

Luke Noland and Zach Grace led the charge for Kearney. Each athlete finished with 12 points in individual events. Noland secured third place in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.64. He also earned third place in the long jump measuring a mark of 7.06 meters.

Kearney’s Zach Grace throws shot put during the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, May 26.
Kearney’s Zach Proctor competes in high jump during the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, May 26.
Kearney’s Aiden Smith during the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, May 26.

