JEFFERSON CITY — The 2023 state champions left their mark on another great season. Kearney’s boys team could not repeat as state title winners again, but they did give a valiant effort. The Bulldogs finished in third place with 47 points. Festus won the team title with 76 points.
Luke Noland and Zach Grace led the charge for Kearney. Each athlete finished with 12 points in individual events. Noland secured third place in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.64. He also earned third place in the long jump measuring a mark of 7.06 meters.
“It was a really fun long-jump series. It is always awesome to be surrounded by really good competition,” Noland said. “Good competition increases everything.”
Noland recently graduated from Kearney and will be attending the University of Nebraska, where he will continue his track career. Nolan explained his decision to move north was because the Huskers have his favored degree and incredible athletic facilities.
“They have a solid construction management and agriculture program, which are both things that I am interested in,” Noland said. “I am really fortunate to have those coaching staffs reach out to me.”
Grace placed fifth in shot put and second place in discus. He threw a mark of 16.21 meters in shot put and 53.8 meters in discus.
Zach Proctor competed in the first event of the meet. He finished in second place in high jump as he cleared 1.98 meters.
A piece of printer paper separated him and moving onto the next height, which would have continued the competition, but Proctor had to settle for second which was amazing with the tough field.
Kearney scored seven points in javelin. Aiden Smith threw 54.69 meters, which placed him fourth. Theo Grace finished in seventh, throwing 52.2 meters for the Bulldogs.
Grant Noland ended in fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 14.64 while Kyler Chappell took 10th in the 800-meter run.
Kearney qualified two relay teams for the state championship, too. The 4x400-meter relay team of Joe Marshal, Brock Colhour and the Noland brothers finished in ninth place with a time of 1:30.65. They were only .09 seconds off qualifying for finals. Grant Noland, Marshall, Colhour and Chappell finished in fifth place in the 4x400-meter relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.