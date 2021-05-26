KEARNEY — The Kearney boys won the Missouri Class 4 Sectional 4 track and field meet Saturday, May 22, at Odessa High School in Odessa.
The Bulldogs took first at sectionals with 94 points, beating out runner-up Harrisonville at 83 points.
Sophomore Luke Noland remains undefeated in the long jump, taking first by setting his PR with a leap of 6.99 meters.
Noland also anchored the 4x200-meter relay with junior Will Dolinar, freshman Brock Colhour and sophomore Joseph Marshall, finishing with a time of 1:30.76.
Marshall also took first place in the 4x400-meter relay with his teammates sophomore Kyler Chappell, senior Kyle Hofer and junior Jake Gregory. They finished with a time of 3:28.15.
The Bulldog boys dominated all three of their relay races as Hofer, Chappell, Marshall, and senior Carter Woods finished the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:28.58 to take first.
Chappell also won the 800 meter with his time of 2:02.56. Woods took runner-up with a time of 2:03.96.
Juniors John Timchak and junior KJ Smith joined Noland as sectional champs in field events. Timchak took first in the pole vault by clearing 3.66 meters. Smith won the discus with a throw of 46.61 meters.
Junior Logan Arellano took second in the 400-meter dash with his time of 51.25. Hofer finished behind him in third with a time of 51.97. Noland finished runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.07.
Sophomore Zachery Grace took third in the discus with a throw of 44.02 meters.
Kearney girls
The Bulldogs girls took second with 83 points, landing behind sectional winner St. Teresa’s Academy at 98 points. Kearney advanced competitors to state in nine events.
Sophomore Ava Lawless gave the team its only individual sectional champ by winning the triple jump. Lawless earned a mark of 10.93 meters to remain undefeated in the event during her first high school track season.
Lawless earned gold again in the 4x200-meter relay with sophomore Jadyn Barnes, senior Lillie Filger and junior Shelby Singleton. The team took first with a time of 1:45.71. Lawless also took second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.66.
Barnes earned state bids on two more relay teams. Freshman Liela Murphy, senior Morgan Wood and senior Jillian Vaughn joined her on the 4x800 team to take second with a time of 9:53.08.
Barnes and Murphy teamed up with Singleton and sophomore Abigail Stamper in the 4x400 to take third with a time of 4:08.04.
Barnes also took runner-up in the 200-meter dash with her time of 26.30.
Senior Braelyn Rivera earned runner-up in the discus by setting her PR with a throw of 34.75 meters. She also took third in the shot put with a throw of 10.45 meters.
Wood rounded out the state qualifiers for Kearney girls by taking second place in the 300-meter hurdles with her time of 47.52.
Smithville boys
Smithville boys took third place, edging out fourth place Platte County at 42 points. The Warriors advanced competitors to state in nine events.
Junior Rhett Foster led the charge as he won sectional titles in both hurdles events. Foster took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.05, setting his PR. He finished the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.55.
Foster has won the 300 in all but the first event this season, but he finished second to Kearney’s Noland in each of the previous postseason 100-meter hurdle races.
Foster also took second in the 4x200-meter relay with senior Ty Chapman, freshman Jet Coleman and junior Noah Riecker. The team finished with a time of 1:30.97.
Sophomore Jayce Farrell joined Foster as the other individual sectional champion by winning the shot put with a throw of 15.46 meters. He also took runner-up in the discus with at throw of 45.21 meters.
Senior Dante Cox took runner-up in the high jump by clearing 1.97 meters, keeping him at 1.93 meters or above over the last seven events.
Junior Lucas Trotter rounded out the state qualifiers in the throwing events by taking fourth in the discus and the shot put. He set his PR in the discus with a throw of 42.82 meters and earned a mark of 14.82 meters with his shot put throw.
The 4x800-meter relay team of freshman Marcus Eastridge, junior Isaac Edson, junior Regan Dunn and senior Quintin Wilson earned a spot at state by taking third with a time of 8:35.90.
Smithville girls
The Warriors girls took fourth place, landing behind third-place Platte County at 57 points. The team advanced competitors to state in nine events.
Senior Lily Cutler won the sectional title in the 800-meter and 1600-meter races. She earned times of 2:21.94 and 5:16.02 in the races, respectively.
Junior Kali Brown took first in the discus with a throw of 35.46 meters. Senior Alexa Ball finished first in the javelin with a throw of 36.04 meters to set her PR while junior Jillian Guiot took second with a throw of 33.17 meters.
Senior Riley Kochanowicz, senior Emma Chevalier, junior Avery Bannwarth and senior Olivia Littleton took third in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:54.14.
Kochanowicz and Littleton took fourth behind Cutler in each of her winning races. Kochanowicz finished the 800 with a time of 2:26.31 while Littleton finished the 1600 with a time of 5:29.89.
Littleton also took third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:54.27. Littleton made a massive improvement from her time at districts, where she finished 12:33.50, but is still quite a distance away from the sub 11:30.00 times that earned her a state championship during her sophomore season.
All of the competitors who placed top four at sectionals will compete in the Missouri Class 4 track and field state meet Friday, May 28 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.