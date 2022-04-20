SMITHVILLE — Kearney competed in the Smithville-hosted Warrior Relays Tuesday, April 19. The boys team finished the meet in seventh place with 40 points while the girls team ended in eighth with 12 points.
The Bulldogs were led on the boys side by Zachary Proctor. He finished in first place in the high jump, skying to victory with a jump of 1.95 meters. His win was .05 meters better than the second-place competitor.
Kearney’s John Timchak won the pole vault with a vault of 3.81 meters. Timchak’s vault was .15 meters better than Smithville’s Zach Miller.
On the girls side, Kearney had one athlete finish in the top three. Elizabeth Shaw dominated the competition in the pole vault with a height of 2.59 meters. This gave the Bulldogs the sweep in the pole vault competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.