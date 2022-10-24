KEARNEY — With the end of the season staring at them, Kearney softball took strength from adversity and battled through Oct. 19. The Bulldogs came from behind to defeat McDonald County 6-4 in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals.
Kearney trailed 3-0 after the top of the third inning as the Mustangs were able to hit a couple of deep shots to the outfield and cashed in. Their pitching was also on point as the Bulldogs went hitless in the first two innings.
In the bottom of the third inning though, the dogs found their footing and put on two runs. In the fourth, the Bulldogs tied the game 3-3.
End 3: Kearney 2-3 MCBulldogs put 2 across the board, this double to left field starting it all off for the Bulldogs!Great base running led to those two runs. pic.twitter.com/i2uWlcrSu4
Head coach Katelyn Birchfield shined a light on the Bulldogs’ come-from-behind tendencies this season. Kearney has come from behind to win numerous games this season, most recently against Platte County in the district title game.
“It is easy to get down on yourself and that’s the thing that is so special about this team this year,” the coach said. “They make it look easy. We have had several games this year where we have been down and we have come back, the ability to just keep at it and chip away.”
In the top of the fifth inning, the game was still tied 3-3. The Mustangs grabbed the one-run lead as they scored only one run in the inning.
With two outs in the fifth, Kearney’s Macy Morrow singled. Jadyn Barnes was aboard the bases after being hit. Brooke Paalhar nailed a single that scored Morrow to tie the game at 4-4. Barnes showed off her speed and intelligent base running by scoring off a pass ball to give Kearney the lead at 5-4 through five innings.
In the sixth inning, Ryleigh Van Emmerik hit a single into right field to score Bri Reynolds, who came in as a courtesy runner for Mackenzie Herndon. Herndon led off the inning with a single to start things off. The Bulldogs went into the final frame with a 6-4 lead.
Kate Landewee came into pitch for the Bulldogs in the final couple of innings. She closed the door on the stands to send the Bulldogs to the final four. It is a huge accomplishment for a team that continues to battle from behind.
“It feels very unreal to be able to get to this spot. I definitely had confidence going into that game and the kids just stuck with it the whole time and fought the whole game,” Birchfield said. “It was a great, great game.”
The next opponent for Kearney will be Warrenton at noon Thursday, Oct. 27, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.