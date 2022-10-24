KEARNEY — With the end of the season staring at them, Kearney softball took strength from adversity and battled through Oct. 19. The Bulldogs came from behind to defeat McDonald County 6-4 in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals.

Kearney trailed 3-0 after the top of the third inning as the Mustangs were able to hit a couple of deep shots to the outfield and cashed in. Their pitching was also on point as the Bulldogs went hitless in the first two innings.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.