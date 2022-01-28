KEARNEY — An overall dominating performance for Kearney occurred on Thursday, Jan. 27. The Bulldogs bested Blue Springs 61-12 to end their dual season with a record of 14-2.
The Bulldogs won all, but two matches against Blue Springs with one of their two losses happening due to an open match. Eli Ashcroft (145), Gary Jacobs (160), Elijah Helberg (170), Jase Jackson (285), Ryder Shelfton (106), Blaine Turpin (126) all won via pin to showcase the depth and talent of the Bulldogs.
Tucker Black was able to come from behind in an exciting match over his opponent. Black won in a 5-4 decision where he scored in a takedown in the closing seconds of the third period to win the match as the crowd and his teammates created a fun atmosphere to push Black to victory.
Kearney will try to continue their winning ways by competing in the Liberty tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29.
