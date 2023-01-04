KEARNEY — The Bulldogs’ latest tournament brought the girls wrestling team to Battle High School, where they competed in the Wonder Woman tournament. Kearney finished in an impressive 22nd place out of 84 teams that competed. Kearney secured 80 total points in the tournament.
Two Kearney wrestlers finished on the podium. The top performer was Hailey Romero. She competed in the 170-pound weight class. Romero defeated her first three opponents by pinning them. In the quarterfinals, she defeated her opponent via a 3-2 decision. Romero was defeated in the semifinals, but she bounced back in the consolation bracket. She pinned her next opponent from Owensville. In the third-place match, she won over an Oak Park wrestler by a 2-0 decision.
The other Kearney wrestler to take the podium was Riley Walker. She competed in the 105-pound weight class and did well. She won her first two matches by pinning her opponents. She lost in the third round, but shook off the loss to perform well in the consolation bracket. She won her next three matches in the consolation bracket. In round seven of the consolation side, Walker was pinned and lost to her opponent. She responded by winning the seventh-place match by pinning her opposition.
Bailey Martin (110) finished with a 3-2 record in the tournament. Savannah McDowell (125) and Elise Arellano (145) ended with records of 2-2. Danica Green (155) and Kennedy McNally (190) secured records of 1-2. Laney Cecil (115), Hannah Pendzimas (120), Gracie Danner (135) and Kailey Romero (235) all competed for the Bulldogs, too.
Kearney will be back in action in a triangular against Grandview and Raytown South on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.