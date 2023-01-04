Kearney District Wrestling

Kearney’s Bailey Martin performed well in the highly competitive Wonder Woman Tournament on Friday, Dec. 30.

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs’ latest tournament brought the girls wrestling team to Battle High School, where they competed in the Wonder Woman tournament. Kearney finished in an impressive 22nd place out of 84 teams that competed. Kearney secured 80 total points in the tournament.

Two Kearney wrestlers finished on the podium. The top performer was Hailey Romero. She competed in the 170-pound weight class. Romero defeated her first three opponents by pinning them. In the quarterfinals, she defeated her opponent via a 3-2 decision. Romero was defeated in the semifinals, but she bounced back in the consolation bracket. She pinned her next opponent from Owensville. In the third-place match, she won over an Oak Park wrestler by a 2-0 decision.

