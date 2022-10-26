Kearney's Alli Poage earns the kill against Platte County Tuesday, Oct. 25. 

KEARNEY — It was the end of the road for Kearney volleyball Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Bulldogs were defeated by Platte County in four sets (14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19) as the Pirates won the Class 4 District 8 Championship.

The Bulldogs started strong in set one as they controlled the momentum of the early portions of the set. Kearney led 18-13 when Platte County called a timeout. It didn’t do much to diminish Kearney’s spirit. The team finished out the set on a 7-1 run.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.