KEARNEY — It was the end of the road for Kearney volleyball Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Bulldogs were defeated by Platte County in four sets (14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19) as the Pirates won the Class 4 District 8 Championship.
The Bulldogs started strong in set one as they controlled the momentum of the early portions of the set. Kearney led 18-13 when Platte County called a timeout. It didn’t do much to diminish Kearney’s spirit. The team finished out the set on a 7-1 run.
The following sets weren’t too kind to the Bulldogs as the Pirates started to impose their will. In the second set, Kearney led briefly, but the Pirates were able to close it out to win set two 25-22. In the third set, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Platte County responded to take set three. In the fourth set, the Pirates built a 14-3 lead.
The Bulldogs battled back as Alli Poage was huge with a couple kills to claw Kearney back into the game. Kearney went on a 14-5 run as Platte County led 19-17. A 6-2 run by the Pirates closed out the district title.
Kearney head coach Brandy Tanner shared that her senior class of seven fought hard, especially in the fourth set where the team came from behind to challenge the Pirates. Seniors Carlee Clawson, Merrick Gacke, Moira Olberding, Kylie Walker, Claire Woehrman, Ella Wolters and Poage were a special part of Tanner’s first two years as the head coach of Kearney volleyball.
“When their backs were against the wall, they kept fighting,” Tanner said. “These girls created the culture of our volleyball program. Their work ethic, commitment, the drive, passion, they have taught the underclassmen that well.”
Tanner explained that the team culture this year allowed each player to grow closer to one other and they enjoyed being with each other, which showed in their final game against Platte County. In between sets, players on the court and on the bench were dancing, singing and smiling to the music over the speakers. It's a loose environment created by Tanner where players pride themselves on working hard for one other.
“We love hanging out together. If we are not on the court working, we just enjoy being real and connecting,” Tanner explained. “They are a great group of young ladies."
The Bulldogs end the season with a record of 16-14-3. One of their biggest wins of the season came on Saturday, Oct. 22 when they beat Pembroke Hill in five sets. The Bulldogs lost to the Raiders in three sets earlier in the year, but in the semifinals of the Class 4 District tournament, Kearney came out on top. This win showcased their will to succeed in tough situations. It created a fantastic year for Kearney volleyball.
“The resiliency and so many times knowing that it could be the end of the season; you could fold or to fight,” Tanner said. “They always choose to fight."
