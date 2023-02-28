KEARNEY — A simple sentence by an elementary student was said during the victory parade for Kearney's girls wrestling team Friday, Feb. 24.
“I didn’t know girls could wrestle.”
Following Kearney’s Class 1 State Championship, the team brought the state trophy to all of the schools in the school district. When senior Hailey Romero heard those words, it made her emotional in a positive way.
“It makes me want to cry,” Romero said. “Now that there are girls wrestling, girls can do it.”
Not only can the Kearney girls wrestle, they wrestle well.
The Bulldogs won the state title by 0.5 points in a close contest. Kearney was represented by four wrestlers in the state tournament: freshman Riley Walker, sophomore Bailey Martin, junior Savannah McDowell and Romero. All four reached the podium and scored for the Bulldogs, which allowed them to win the team title.
“It was a super fun team race and it was tight from the start,” head coach Nick Ward said. “On mid-morning Thursday, the message became clear, let’s go win it. The whole thing materialized from there.”
The team culture surrounding the Bulldogs was one of the many factors in the girls' success. The members of the team that did not qualify for state were still able to make it to Columbia to cheer on their teammates. This culture helped all four wrestlers reach the podium, according to Romero.
“With so many new girls, it is really nice to see because I was able to see the program grow,” Romero said. “All of the girls showed up to practice for us before state. It made us really grateful and helped us prepare for state.”
Romero has decided to pursue wrestling in college. She will be attending Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, where she will be competing in the NAIA. She helped her school secure the first girls wrestling title in school history and inspired young girls in the process.
