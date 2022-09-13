KEARNEY — The Bulldogs competed in the Forest Park Festival in the city of St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Kearney girls finished in seventh place in the green division, which was the most competitive division in the meet. They garnered 187 points out of 16 teams, with runners from St. Louis, Arkansas and Jefferson City all competing.
Leading the girls team was Alex Kinstler, who continues to be one of the top runners in the area. She finished in 20th place with a time of 20:00. Following Kinstler was senior Abby Elam, who has held the second spot on the team all season long. Elam ended the race in Forest Park in a time of 21:11. Freshman Abigail McQuillen finished in 46th place, Gracie Bomar earned 50th and Heidi Adams rounded out the group in 51st place.
On the boys side, they earned 11th place out of 18 teams in the gold division. Senior Kyler Chappell led the Bulldogs in 27th place with a time of 18:09 on the 5K course. Junior Max Morehouse came in 53rd place and Jackson Elsea ended in the 66th spot. Sophomore Rylee Johnson earned 71st place and Bradly Barton was the final Bulldog to score points as she came in 81st place.
Kearney will be back in action this weekend as they compete at Missouri Southern State in Joplin. The fast meet with tons of strongest competition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17.
