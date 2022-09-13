Kearney Cross Country

Kearney's Abby Elam helped the Bulldogs earn a seventh-place finish in the Forest Park Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs competed in the Forest Park Festival in the city of St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Kearney girls finished in seventh place in the green division, which was the most competitive division in the meet. They garnered 187 points out of 16 teams, with runners from St. Louis, Arkansas and Jefferson City all competing.

Leading the girls team was Alex Kinstler, who continues to be one of the top runners in the area. She finished in 20th place with a time of 20:00. Following Kinstler was senior Abby Elam, who has held the second spot on the team all season long. Elam ended the race in Forest Park in a time of 21:11. Freshman Abigail McQuillen finished in 46th place, Gracie Bomar earned 50th and Heidi Adams rounded out the group in 51st place.

