JEFFERSON CITY — For the first time in school history, Kearney’s girls team won the state championship in track and field. The Bulldogs claimed the team title with 52 points. Pleasant Hill was closed behind with 50 points to take second place.
In school history, Kearney finished fourth in 1976 and third last season. These are the only trophies in history so this title is extra special for the entire community. A large procession led by Kearney police and fire department ushered the state champs back into the city. It was an amazing experience for senior Ava Lawless.
“It hadn’t hit any of us that we were state champions yet until we got home and saw everybody. There were people standing at gas stations and on the corner of the roads,” Lawless describes. “It was an amazing thing to see and to take in my senior year.”
Lawless was busy during the state championship. She scored 26 of Kearney’s 52 points. She finished in second place in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump. Her best event of the weekend came in the triple jump, where she marked 11.57 meters. That jump gave her the state title in the event for back-to-back seasons.
Lawless will be attending Illinois State this fall to continue her track and field career. Track and field from an outsider perspective is seen as an individual sport, but if you spent any time with Lawless at the state championship, she was constantly selfless in work. Her commitment to the team was a main reason for the Bulldogs’ state title.
Kearney started scoring their points early in the meet. The 4x800-meter relay won the first title of the day as Caitlyn Wood, Jordin Vaughn, Jadyn Barnes and Liela Murphy dominated the event to take the title.
“Truthfully, I wasn’t that nervous until I got up the line. I tried to zone and told myself that I could do it,” Barnes said.
Barnes also won the open 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.95. The Northwest Missouri State commit has been key to this title-winning team as she crushed middle distance events all year. Vaughn also finished 16th in the open 800-meter run.
Kearney’s relay team of Addy Davis, Josie Masters, Murphy and Barnes secured fifth place to score some crucial points in the final event of the championship. The final individual to score points for the Bulldogs was Alli Poage. The recent grad threw 36.63 meters in the discus to finish in seventh place.
The Bulldogs were also represented by Olivia Brock and Alex Kinstler. They took 15th and 16th place in the 1600-meter run. Abbi McQuillen and Heidi Adams finished in 14th and 16th place in the 3200-meter run and Anna Williams took 12th in pole vault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.