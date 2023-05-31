JEFFERSON CITY — For the first time in school history, Kearney’s girls team won the state championship in track and field. The Bulldogs claimed the team title with 52 points. Pleasant Hill was closed behind with 50 points to take second place.

Kearney Track and Field

Kearney’s Ava Lawless competes in the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, May 26.
Kearney Track and Field

Caitlyn Wood, Jordin Vaughn, Jadyn Barnes and Liela Murphy celebrate after winning the state title in the 4x800-meter relay at the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, May 26.
Kearney Track and Field

Kearney’s Jordin Vaughn competes in the 4x800-meter run during the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, May 26.
Kearney Track and Field

Kearney’s Alli Poage during the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, May 26.

