Kearney girls win Class 1 State Championship

Kearney's Hailey Romero dominated the competition in the Class 1 State Championship Tournament. 

COLUMBIA — For the first time in Kearney history, the girls wrestling program are state champions. The Bulldogs won the Class 1 State Championship on Thursday, Feb. 23. Kearney scored 75.5 points as Brookfield came in second place with 75 points. The Bulldogs won by an amazing .5 point.

All four wrestlers that qualified for the Bulldogs made the podium in the final meet of the year. Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Hailey Romero in the 170-pound weight division. She won her first round match-up, quarterfinal match and semifinal bout all by pinning her opponent. In the championship bout, Romero was pinned in the third period. But, she scored 22 points to add to the team total to lead the Bulldogs. 

