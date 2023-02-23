Kearney girls win Class 1 State Championship

COLUMBIA — For the first time in Kearney history, the girls wrestling program are state champions. The Bulldogs won the Class 1 State Championship on Thursday, Feb. 23. Kearney scored 75.5 points as Brookfield came in second place with 75 points. The Bulldogs won by an amazing .5 point.
All four wrestlers that qualified for the Bulldogs made the podium in the final meet of the year. Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Hailey Romero in the 170-pound weight division. She won her first round match-up, quarterfinal match and semifinal bout all by pinning her opponent. In the championship bout, Romero was pinned in the third period. But, she scored 22 points to add to the team total to lead the Bulldogs.
Bailey Martin secured third place in the 110-pound weight class for the Bulldogs. She pinned her first two opponents, but lost to the eventual state champion in the semifinal match-up. In the consolation semifinals, Martin crushed her opponent by winning a technical fall of 19-4. In the third-place bout, Martin pinned her opponent to take the the win and score 21.5 points.
In the 105-pound weight division, Riley Walker placed fourth in her division. Walker pinned her first opponent, but lost the quarterfinal match-up. She went through the gauntlet of wrestle backs as she made it to the third-place match-up. She pinned all three of her opponents in the wrestle backs. In the third-place bout, Walker was pinned, but she scored a valuable 20 points for the team.
The final wrestler for Kearney was Savannah McDowell. She finished in fourth place in the 120-pound weight class as she scored 12 team points for Kearney. McDowell won her first two bouts via decision, but lost in the semifinals. She battled back winning the consolation semifinal in a 2-1 decision. In the third-place match, McDowell was defeated, but she scored enough points to help the Bulldogs take the team title.
More details will be published as they become available.
