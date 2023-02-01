Kearney girls win George Hoover Invitational

LIBERTY — The Kearney wrestling program competed in the 21st Annual George Hoover Invitational hosted by Liberty High School on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28.
The girls program shined as they took home the team title. The boys team took a smaller group to the same tournament, but succeeded nonetheless.
Girls
Kearney took the title with 175 points scored which was 36.5 points better than second place’s Fort Osage. The Bulldogs competed against 17 total teams in the tournament.
Kearney’s Hailey Romero was the lone wrestler for the Bulldogs to win her division. Romero won the 170-pound weight class by finishing 4-0.
She won each event by pinning her opponent.
Five different Kearney wrestlers picked up second place in their weight classes. Riley Walker (105), Bailey Martin (110), Savannah McDowell (120), Danica Green (155) and Kennedy McNally (190) all secured second place.
For the rest of the team, Kearney’s Stella Deprenger (100) finished in fourth place, Sloan Glenn (100) ended in sixth, Laney Cecil (115) finished in fifth, Ella Herndon (125) placed eighth, Elise Arellano (145) finished in third, Josie Quick (170) ended in 14th, Danelyn Miles (190) placed fifth and Kailey Romero (235) secured sixth in her weight class.
Boys
The boys team brought nine wrestlers to the meet. They scored 110 points to take sixth place out of nine teams. Liberty won the meet with 255 points. Kearney’s Caden Underwood was the top performer for the team. He finished in second place in the 120-pound weight class. He ended with a 2-1 record with his only loss coming in the championship bout to Grain Valley.
Damien Carter (138), Kendahl Davis (144) and Jase Jackson (215) all finished in third place in their respective divisions. Vann Grimes (150) finished in fifth place, Tye Mills (157) placed fifth, Rhys Neale (165) ended in fifth, Tyler Jarrett (285) secured sixth and Jackson Cook (285) finished in fifth place for the Bulldogs.
