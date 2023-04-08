KEARNEY — The Bulldogs hosted the Kearney Classic Invitational on Thursday, April 6. Strong teams competed, producing fast times on a beautiful spring evening.

With little wind, it was a great meet for athletes to throw down personal records. The girls team for Kearney took the team titled with 196 points. The boys team finished in second place with 138 points, just 15 points shy of the champions from Park Hill South.

Kearney Track

Kearney's Liela Murphy competes in the 4x800-meter relay on Thursday, April 6. 
Kearney Track

Kearney's Lily McAuliffe competes in the 100-meter dash on Thursday, April 6. 
Kearney Track

Kearney's Kyler Chappell before the 4x800-meter relay on Thursday, April 6. 
Kearney Track

Kearney's Zach Proctor competes in the high jump on Thursday, April 6. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.