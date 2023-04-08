KEARNEY — The Bulldogs hosted the Kearney Classic Invitational on Thursday, April 6. Strong teams competed, producing fast times on a beautiful spring evening.
With little wind, it was a great meet for athletes to throw down personal records. The girls team for Kearney took the team titled with 196 points. The boys team finished in second place with 138 points, just 15 points shy of the champions from Park Hill South.
The girls team started the meet with a bang as the 4x800-meter relay team took the win with a time of 10:22.12. Heidi Adams, Jadyn Barnes, Liela Murphy and Jordin Vaughn all competed for the Bulldogs in the relay. Vaughn took third place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:35.26. Kearney also won the 4x400-meter relay with Addy Davis, Charlie Dollar, Barnes and Murphy.
Ava Lawless had another incredible day in a Kearney uniform. She won the 100-meter hurdles with a 14.89. She also took the individual title in the long jump and triple jump. She even helped the Bulldogs take second place in the 4x200-meter relay. Lily McAuliffe, Caitlyn Wood and Davis joined Lawless in the relay.
Kearney dominated the 400-meter run as Barnes took first place by breaking the minute barrier with a 58.96. Murphy finished in second place with a 1:03.59. Barnes also won the 200-meter dash with a 25.85, which was almost half of a second better than the competition.
In the 1600-meter run, Alex Kinstler took second place. Olivia Brock followed in third and Adams finished in fourth place. Kinstler also took second place in the 3200-meter run with a 12:13.17. Ryleigh Van Emmerik finished in third place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.92. Van Emmerik won the javelin throw, too. She had the best throw by more than 2 feet.
In the field events, Kearney’s Anna Williams finished in second place in pole vault with a mark of 8 feet 11.75 inches. The Bulldogs dominated the discus as Elise Arellano and Alli Poage finished in first and second place in the event.
Boys
The Bulldogs kicked off the meet by winning the 4x800-meter relay. Kyler Chappell, Jacob Zingerman, Milo Griffith and Jacob Burkemper won the event with a time of 8:39.41. Chappell finished in second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.54.
Grant Noland took the individual title in the 300-meter hurdles. He finished with a time of 41.89. Joseph Marshall earned second place in the 400-meter run with a 51.03. Cayden Harris, Aiden Smith, Chappell and Marshall finished in second place in the 4x400-meter relay. They ended in a time of 4:34.48.
In the field events, Zach Proctor continues his dominate career as one of the premier high jumpers. He reached a mark of 6 feet 4.75 inches to win the event by 4 inches. Zach Grace won the discus event with a throw of 177 feet 8 inches. He won by more than 10 feet in the event.
The Bulldogs also earned the top three spots in the javelin competition. Theo Grace won with a mark of 166 feet 7 inches. He was followed by Aiden Smith in second place and Tyrus Smith in third place.
Kearney will be back in action with their best athletes at the KU Relays beginning Thursday, April 13.
