WARRENSBURG — Kearney track and field in the competed in the Class 4 Sectional 4 Championship hosted by Warrensburg High School on Saturday, May 20.
The top four participants in each event qualified for this weekend’s Class 4 State Championship.
The girls team won the sectional meet with 124 points. The girls team has won back-to-back sectional titles. The boys team scored 107.50 points, which placed second.
Girls
Ava Lawless will represent the Bulldogs in four events in the Class 4 State Championship. Lawless won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.08. Her 200-meter time broke the school record, too. She took the title in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 14.26. Lawless also won triple jump and finished in second place in long jump.
In the distance events, Jadyn Barnes won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:15.99. Jordin Vaughn secured fourth place to qualify for state in the 800-meter run. In the 1600-meter run, Alex Kinstler finished in third place and Olivia Brock earned fourth for the Bulldogs. Heidi Adams and Abbi McQuillen finished third and fourth in the 3200-meter run to advanced to the state meet.
Anna Williams advances to the state meet in pole vault after finishing in fourth place. Alli Poage secured third place in discus. The girls team also qualified for state in two relays. The 4x800-meter relay team of Liela Murphy, Barnes, Brock and Adams won the 4x800-meter relay in a time of 9:55.22, which was 15 seconds faster than the field. The Bulldogs also qualified for the 4x400-meter relay. The team of Josie Masters, Addy Davis, Barnes and Murphy finished in fourth place.
Boys
Three individuals for Kearney’s boys will participate on the track in the state meet. Kyler Chappell finished in second place in the 800-meter run in a time of 1:59.12. Luke Noland secured second in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.71. Grant Noland advanced in the 300-meter hurdles by finishing in fourth place.
In the field events, Zach Proctor won high jump by clearing a new school record of 6 feet, 8 inches. Luke Noland ended in second place in long jump to advance to the state meet. Zach Grace finished in second place in shot put and discus at the sectional meet. Aiden Smith and Theo Grace earned spots in the state championship by finishing second and third place in javelin.
The Bulldogs will compete in two relays in the final meet of the season. Joe Marshall, Brock Colhour, Grant Noland and Luke Noland earned fourth place in the 4x200-meter relay.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Grant, Marshall, Colhour and Chappell won the sectional meet in the fastest time of 3:24.18.
The two-day state event will begin Friday, May 26 at Jefferson City High School.
