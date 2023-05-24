WARRENSBURG — Kearney track and field in the competed in the Class 4 Sectional 4 Championship hosted by Warrensburg High School on Saturday, May 20.

The top four participants in each event qualified for this weekend’s Class 4 State Championship.

Kearney Track and Field

Kearney’s Jadyn Barnes will represent the Bulldogs in multiple events in the Class 4 State Championship.
Kearney Track and Field

Kearney’s Zach Proctor won sectionals in high jump and broke the school record on Saturday, May 20.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.