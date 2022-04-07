KANSAS CITY — Kearney track and field continued their successful early portion of the season with a major victory in the Staley Falcon Relays on Friday, April 1. The girls team earned the plaque by half of a point over the host Staley. The boys team came in fifth place, only four points shy of a top-three spot.
The 4x200 relay team for the Bulldogs came out on top as Abigail Stamper, Shelby Singleton, Ava Lawless and Jadyn Barnes finished in first place with a time of 1:50.20.
Abby Elam finished in second place for the Bulldogs in the 1600-meter run. She crossed the finish line in 5:48. The 4x800 squad also claimed second as Liela Murphy, Abby Smith, Jadyn Barnes and Alex Kinstler finished in 10:21.68.
In the distance medley, Kearney claimed second place as the team of Olivia Brock, Addy Davis, Elam and Kinstler came close to winning the event. They hit the finish line in 14:08, short of St. Joseph Central by 5 seconds.
“Our staff is extremely proud of how our teams battled all evening and had a few PRs as well as improvements in most events,” girls head coach Geoffrey Hutton said.
Boys
The boys were led with an impressive first place in the 4x200 relay. Will Dolinar, Grant Noland, Joseph Marshall and Luke Noland competed as a team in the event. The group toed the line and defeated Staley by half a second.
K.J. Smith dominated the competition in the discus en route to an individual title. Smith threw for 53.79 meters, besting the entire field by more than 7 meters. Theo Grace came close to the first-place crown in the javelin as he threw for 45.17 meters. His throw up just short to the Park Hill champion, but Grace was able to score valuable team points.
“We had great individual performances and relay performances. Our throwers had a very dominant night,” boys head coach Scott Crall said. “They could have easily taken three first-place finishes, but we had an injury to one of our throwers so he was unable to perform in the javelin. The coaching staff is very pleased with our overall performance.”
The Bulldogs will compete next in their home invitational on Friday, April 8.
