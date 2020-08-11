Kearney jumper Morrison signs with Hastings College

KEARNEY — Kearney track and field athlete Payton Morrison announced her commitment to continue her jumping career at Hastings College in Nebraska in 2020.
Morrison competed in the long jump, high jump and triple jump for the Bulldogs, finishing second in triple jump during Greater Kansas City Suburban Blue Conference Championships in 2018.
“Payton is a determined young lady,” Kearney track coach Scott Crall said in a press release. “Hastings is going to get a student-athlete that is going to work very hard and represent the school with class.
“Through her four years, she has grown to love track, and I am so very proud of Payton and her decision to continue the sports. Good luck and God bless.”
Morrison also competed on the Kearney girls swimming and diving team, earning a trip to state in the 100-yard backstroke and on the 200-yard medley relay team during her senior season.
