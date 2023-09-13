LIBERTY — The Eagles (4-7) hosted the Bulldogs (11-4) in a regular season matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Inside the diamond, it didn’t feel like a regular season game, it felt like something more. Kearney topped Liberty North 9-6 in a back-and-forth game that had playoff vibes.
“It was an intense game and Liberty North is always a good team,” Kearney head coach Katelyn Birchfield said. “We knew it was going to be a good game and I think the kids did a great job of overcoming the mishaps in the beginning of the game.”
Liberty North opened up to a 3-1 lead through the first three innings of the game. Aaliya Delgado hit a single up the middle of the field to score Breanna Coonfare in the third inning to give the Eagles their third run of the game.
The fifth inning is when the intensity cracked up a notch. Kearney knocked home two runs to tie the game at 3-3. Kearney’s Brooke Paalhar stood at third base urging her teammate to bring her home.
At the plate was Alyssa Quick, who has the best at-bat of the day. She stood in the box fearlessly as she fended off multiple pitches against Liberty North’s Carsen Lovelady. On the 13th pitch of the at-bat, Quick turned on an inside pitch slammed it over the left field wall for the home run to give Kearney a 5-3 lead.
“It was really long, like really long,” Quick laughed. “Rounding third, I saw everybody and I knew after that, our energy was going to get up and we started playing our game.”
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Liberty North tied the game with two runs in favor of the Eagles. Coonfare doubled to right field scoring Alexa Couch and Alijah Williams hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Coonfare.
Kearney was able to retake the lead by scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Eagles looked to respond in the bottom half of the inning. Alexa Couch hit a liner to the right field which scored Mia Couch to pull Liberty North within a run. With a batter on, Kearney’s Kate Landewee struck out Coonfare to end the inning.
The Bulldogs gave themselves a couple insurance runs as Jocelyn Lincoln hit a two-run homer to ice the game. There was one aspect that Quick emphasized has been a difference maker to the team’s early success this season.
“Our defense and our outfield have been fantastic,” Quick said. “They have been making plays and laying out all year.”
The outfield play was evident in the final inning of the game. Liberty North had two hard hit balls to the outfield. Kennedi Casey made a great diving catch in right field and Macy Morrow made a leaping catch in centerfield to end the game for the defending Class 4 State champions.
“The team chemistry has been huge and I try to be a little goofy to keep their spirits up and make them laugh a little bit,” Birchfield shared. “It helps with them not worrying about the little small things that didn’t go their way.”
Kearney will be back in action against Truman on Monday, Sept. 18. The Bulldogs have won three straight games following their win over Liberty North.
The Eagles will meet Blue Springs on Thursday, Sept. 14. Liberty North has lost five of their last six outings as they try to get back into the win column.
