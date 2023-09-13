Kearney's Alyssa Quick hits home run in 13 pitch at-bat against Liberty North on Tuesday, Sept. 12. 

LIBERTY — The Eagles (4-7) hosted the Bulldogs (11-4) in a regular season matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Inside the diamond, it didn’t feel like a regular season game, it felt like something more. Kearney topped Liberty North 9-6 in a back-and-forth game that had playoff vibes.

“It was an intense game and Liberty North is always a good team,” Kearney head coach Katelyn Birchfield said. “We knew it was going to be a good game and I think the kids did a great job of overcoming the mishaps in the beginning of the game.”

Liberty North Softball

Liberty North’s Malia Bucksath slides into home plate against Kearney on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Kearney Softball

Kearney’s Alyssa Quick smiles after scoring a run against Liberty North on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Kearney Softball

Kearney’s Brooke Paalhar smiles during a game against Liberty North on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Kearney Softball

Kearney’s Macy Morrow makes the leaping grab to end the game against Liberty North on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Liberty North Softball

Liberty North’s Aaliyah Delgado celebrates after reaching second base against Kearney on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

