KEARNEY— Here are the recipients of the fall awards from Kearney athletics this past season. Congrats to the Kearney athletes that were awarded these honors.
Cross Country
Heidi Adams ( All-State)
Abby Elam ( All-State)
Alex Kinstler ( All-State)
Cody Adams (All-State)
Kyler Chappell (All-State)
Jackson Elsea (All-State)
Football
Ian Acosta (First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District, Second Team All-State)
Drake Cole (Second Team All-Conference)
Kale Conway (Second Team All-Conference)
Zach Grace (First Team All-Conference)
Daryn Langford (Second Team All-Conference, First Team All-District)
Sam Lowman (First Team All-Conference)
Keanon McNally (First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District, Second Team All-State)
Luke Noland (Second Team All-Conference)
KJ Smith (First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District)
Luke Starr (First Team All-District)
Briggs Terwilleger (Second Team All-Conference, First Team All-District)
Golf
Kenzi Kutch (All-Conference, All-District)
Jessica Riley (All-Conference, All-District)
Soccer
Keller Anderson (Second Team All-District)
Dylan Grossl (First Team All-District)
Tucker Jones (First Team All-District)
Creason Kane (Second Team All-District)
Corben Markley (Second Team All-District)
Softball
Jadyn Barnes (All-District, First Team All-Region)
Elysia Hand (All-District, Second Team All-Region)
Sela Lowrance (All-District, Second Team All-Region)
Macy Morrow (All-District, First Team All-Region)
Kailey Rose (All-District, Second Team All-Region)
Swim
Lane Austin (All-State)
Scott Doll (All-State)
Adam Hoffman (All-State)
Ridge McBride (All-State)
Peter Moore (All-State)
Volleyball
Merrick Gacke (First Team All-District)
Sophie Kaster (First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District)
Alli Poage (Second Team All-Conference, Honorable Mention All-District)
Andra Schreiber (First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District)
Kylie Walker (First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District)
Ella Wolters (Second Team All-District)
